IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
APRIL 13
Brent Kyle Henry, 40, 1714 New Horizons, Lot 1. Attempted armed robbery.
Kiangelo Ladedrick Levene, 30, 3026 Pine St., Abbeville Two holds for other agencies.
Randell Louis Henry, 50, 415 Center St. Three counts failure to appear.
Courtlynn Diamond Williams, 24, 315 Emery Lewis St. Violation of probation.
Ashley Grimmett, 38, 129 Vital St., Lafayette. Principal to second degree battery, simple battery, hold for another agency, probation violation.
Brandi Derouen, 44, 319 L. Dubois Road. Two counts failure to appear.
APRIL 14
Randy Lee Johnson, 39, 711 West Pershing. Two counts simple battery, aggravated sexual battery, domestic abuse - strangulation.
Tyson Darill Antoine, 32, 113 Cotton St. First degree robbery, domestic abuse battery, failure to appear.
Tireke Johnson, 22, 417 Frederick Drive. Hold for another agency.
Dillion McKinley Broussard, 28, 140 B Prairie Ave. Domestic abuse battery.
Sheena Cecile Poirrier, 33, 10483 River Road. Three counts failure to appear, theft of goods from $100 to $499.
Merenthia Merica Nelson, 56, 1014 Charseats Road, Misquete, Texas. Violation of probation.
APRIL 15
Bradley James Boudreaux, 20, 5104 Coulee Kinney, Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
D’Vonte Jamar Green, 29, 1504 Coulee Kinney, Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
Toni Renee Segura, 37, 1016 Shelton Ave. Two counts failure to appear, simple battery, theft of a motor vehicle, schedule II drugs, proper signal to turn, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in presence of juvenile under 17, second or subsequent offenses.
Javonte Trevar Etienne, 26, 104 Psalm Court, Youngsville. Four counts failure to appear, possession of controlled dangerous substances - schedule I, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substances, schedule II drugs.
Byron Lamar Jackson, 31, 2465 Anita Drive, Lake Charles. Hold for another agency.
Ryan Moss, 33, 1601 21st St., Lake Charles. Hold for another agency.
Carroll James Vital, 54, 1126 Fulton St. Schedule II drugs, driving roadway laned for traffic, disregarding stop/yield signs, obstruction of justice, possession of schedule I narcotic, second or subsequent offenses.
Errol Cahee, 70, 904 Verna St. Driving while intoxicated.