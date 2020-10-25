IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
OCTOBER 2
Archie Joseph, 26, 205 Augusta St., Loreauville. Domestic abuse - child endangerment, domestic abuse - aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a firearm.
Karmon T. Guidry, 22, 808 Jefferson Terrace. Two counts failure to appear, simple criminal damage to property, two counts violation of probation.
Ryan Joseph Sonnier, 30, 2007 Jane St. Theft.
John Carlye Richard, 42, 206 Cestia St. Two counts failure to appear, theft.
Haley Landry, 26, 3916 Daspit Road. Four counts failure to appear, violation of probation.
Andrew Ricks, 25, 2206 Dubois Road. Driving while intoxicated - third offense.
Paul Derrick Hogan, 35, 719 Monnot St., Jeanerette. Principal to possession with intent to distribute schedule II drugs.
Bridgett L. Mouton, 34, no address given. Principal to simple burglary, possession of heroin, two counts schedule II drugs, possession with intent - schedule II drugs, obstruction of justice, possession of schedule IV drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of controlled dangerous substances law.
Madonna Lynn Vargas, 48, 314 Magnolia St. Failure to appear, theft of a firearm, theft of goods over $500.
Stacy Lynn Hebert, 37, 4104 Northside Road. Failure to appear.
Corey James Colston, 28, 114 Marcel St. Schedule II drugs, Violation of controlled dangerous substances law, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Clayton Joseph Chevalier, 53, 800 Park St. Failure to appear.
Ja’Saun Pradia, 19, 900 Mississippi St. Aggravated flight from an officer, obstruction of justice, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, driver not licensed, speeding certain vehicle.
Jamir Sophus, 24, 714 Ann St. Possession with intent - schedule I, possession of firearm with controlled dangerous substances, proceeds derived from drug transactions, second or subsequent offenses.
OCTOBER 3
Leroy Joseph Etienne, 54, 632 Field St. Criminal trespassing.
Nathan Robert Wilkins, 26, 4918 Elizabeth Plassala. Possession of marijuana - third offense, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of minor under 17, display plate, signal by hand/lamps.
OCTOBER 4
Jamul Sparrow, 37, 1119 Julia St. Two counts failure to appear, motor vehicle inspection sticker expired, vehicle license required, driver’s license suspended, flight from an officer.
Travis James Louviere Sr., 26, 1716 Short Weeks St. Schedule II drugs, possession of a controlled dangerous substance - schedule I, violation of controlled dangerous substances law, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Tommy Lee Watkins Jr., 38, 301 N. Landry Drive. Domestic abuse - aggravated assault.
NEW IBERIA POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into jail by the city:
AUGUST 22
Bradley Lewis, 21, 2500 Brittany Drive. Failure to appear.
Trarie Gary, 35, 1509 St. Joseph St. Outside agency warrant.
William Fields, no age given, 106 Sycamore St. Domestic abuse battery.
Taylor Boudoin, 26, 2813 Old Spanish Trail. Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule I, possession of schedule II.
Jahan Johnlouis, 21, 625 Field St. Theft of a motor vehicle, simple robbery.
AUGUST 23
Dwaine Lege, 58, 836 Henshaw Drive. Outside agency warrant.
AUGUST 24
James Shelvy, 30, 723 Mixon St. Possession of schedule I, simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, left of center.
AUGUST 25
James Robertson, no age given, 1605 St. Jude St. Resisting.
Stephanie Garcia, 28, 808 Martin Luther King Ave., Waukegan, Illinois. Simple battery.
Dawn Gary, 35, 501 Darby Lane. Failure to appear.
AUGUST 26
Kaiesha Jones, 24, 1003 Harrison St. Resisting by giving false information, driver must be licensed, simple battery.
Devonte Weber, 27, 419 Calhoun St. Domestic abuse battery - child endangerment, simple battery.
AUGUST 28
Rusty Mayeaux, 38, 1407 LA 14. Domestic aggravated assault, aggravated assault, domestic abuse - child endangerment, false imprisonment with a weapon, violation of protective order.
AUGUST 29
Dyandrick Wilson, 26, 504 Ambassador W. Lemelle. Possession with intent - schedule I, monetary instrument abuse, illegal carrying a weapon, possession of a stolen firearm, proceeds drug offense, sub offenses, resisting, possession of legend drugs, outside agency warrant.
Alvery Henry, 26, 609 Oday Road, St. Martinville. Three counts possession with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, transactions involving proceeds, possession of a firearm by a felon.
AUGUST 31
Zane Segura, 29, 921 Oak St., Bldg. 6, Apt. 1. Failure to appear.