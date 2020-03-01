IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
FEBRUARY 13
Joseph Octave Lopez, 56, 700 Fontelieu Drive. Failure to appear.
Angelica R. Arreola, 30, 5100 Freyou Road. Domestic abuse with child endangerment, aggravated battery, simple battery.
Errol Lynn Robinson Jr., 35, 216 Dahlia St. Possession with intent-schedule II, possession of drugs-schedule I & II.
Carlos Rosas, 22, 721 N. State St., Abbeville. Theft of goods over $500.
Ricardo D. Raymond, 39, 302 Fontelieu St. Failure to return leased movables.
Randell Louis Henry, 48, 415 Center St. Two counts-possession of methamphetamine.
Howard James Trosclair Jr., 35, 6719 Fremin Road. Third-driving while intoxicated.
Marceisha Elliotrice Brown, 30, 909 Providence Road. Simple criminal damage to property.
Brennan M. Moore, 24, 1510 Eden St. Domestic abuse with child endangerment, domestic abuse battery.
NEW IBERIA POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into jail by the city:
FEBRUARY 7
J.R. Andrew Reaux, 32, 1403 Eden St. Theft.
Lee Louviere, 56, 119 Johnson Alley. Front/side/rear lamps required on bicycle, ignoring stop sign, possession of drugs-schedule II.
FEBRUARY 8
Tony Younger, 28, 126 Hortense St. Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
FEBRUARY 9
King Charles Jr., 33, 610 Pellerin St., Jeanerette. Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, violation of a protective order.
Jason Cooper, 21, 308 St. Mary St. Simple criminal damage to property.
FEBRUARY 10
Jennifer Lee, 35, 1712 Neco Town Road. Second degree-battery.
FEBRUARY 11
William Walker, 33, 906 Yvonne St. Remaining after forbidden.
Fredereak Londo, 18, 2517 Phyllis Drive. Armed robbery, armed robbery with a firearm, aggravated assault with a firearm, obstruction of justice.
Dakayleb Mallery, 18, 912 West End Drive. Armed robbery, armed robbery with a firearm, aggravated assault with a firearm, obstruction of justice.
Dequashia Willis, 24, 4513 Old Jeanerette Road. Possession of drugs-schedule I, resisting an officer, operating without security, operating a vehicle without proper equipment, misuse of temporary tag, no seat belt.
FEBRUARY 12
Laquaishia Johnson, 21, 517 Ann St. Domestic abuse battery in the presence of a juvenile.
Halle Charles, 24, 1209 St. Jude Ave. Possession with intent-schedule I.
Deantre Charles, 24, 1308 St. Jude Ave. Possession of marijuana/distribution, monies derived from drug proceeds, possession of drugs-schedule II, obstruction of justice, possession of controlled dangerous substances in a school zone.
Martin Linden, 29, 410 W. Madison St., St. Martinville. Two counts-possession with intent-schedule I, possession with intent-schedule II, possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substances, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances.
Shondra Maule, 35, 1110 Walton St. Simple battery.
Latoya Charles, 35, 3607 Kevin Drive. Speeding.
Charles Bouton, 39, 511 Dodson St. Failure to appear, speeding, no license on person.
Tasha Soprano, 39, 202 Turner St., Franklin. Theft.
Seth Ridder, 39, 118 Hebert Road, Franklin. Violation of a protective order.
FEBRUARY 13
Joseph Lopez, 56, 428 Field St. Speeding.
Marciesha Brown, 30, 909 Providence St. Simple criminal damage to property.
Brennan Moore, 24, 1510 Eden St. Domestic aubse battery, domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.
Jelon Augustine, 18, 512 Emery Lewis. Armed robbery, armed robbery with a firearm, aggravated assault with a firearm, obstruction of justice.
Alonzo Lewis, 17, 1604 St. Joseph St. Armed robbery, armed robbery with a firearm, aggravated assault with a firearm.
FEBRUARY 14
Brienna Raymond, 20, 522 Julia St. Two counts-theft.
Terrance Sohm, 51, 702 Twenty Arpent Road. Possession of synthetic cannabinoids.
Katie Arnaud, 35, 4411 Suzette St. Simple littering, obstruction of justice, possession of drug paraphernalia.
FEBRUARY 15
Hunter Sedotal, 24, 303 Brule Road, Labadieville. Driving while intoxicated, failure to dim headlights 500’ prior.
Chester Nora, 35, 703 Myrtis St. Illegal discharge of a firearm, resisting an officer by force/violence, battery on a police officer.
Derek Leonard, 29, 3710 King St. Driving while intoxicated, improper lane usage, driving left of center, no driver’s license on person.
Diontra Bernard, 30, 708C S. Hopkins St. Illegal possession of stolen things, identity theft, illegal carrying of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm, resisting an officer.
Donovan Broussard, no age given, 107 Acadian St. Switched tags, no insurance, no driver’s license, owner to secure registration.
Glenn Hill, 49, 307 Robertson St. Remaining after forbidden.
Gabe Segura, 23, 1407 Pelican St. No driver’s license.