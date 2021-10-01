IBERIA PARISH
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
SEPTEMBER 23
Howardesha Zeno, 27, 114 Radliffe Drive, Lafayette. Failure to appear.
Jacob Bourque, 49, 410 E. Dale St. Generic warrant.
Maxie Paul Labry, 89, 78 Victory Drive. Attempted aggravated kidnapping.
SEPTEMBER 24
Noah Anthony Lacoste, 36, 2118 W. Old Spanish Trail, #A-11. Possession with intent to distribute - schedule I; prohibited acts - schedule IV - penalties prohibited acts - schedule II narcotics - penalties; possession of a firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substances; possession of firearm/concealed by convicted felon; flight from an officer; operating while intoxicated - first offense.
Olivia Katherine Himel, 20, 4201 South Drive. Possession with intent to distribute - schedule I; possession - schedule IV; possession - schedule II narcotics; obstruction of justice.
Bernell Darason George, 38, 223 John Wayne, Lafayette. Generic warrant.
Rusty Joseph Tate, 32, 126 NIta St. Domestic abuse - child endangerment; domestic abuse battery - strangulation; domestic abuse battery - pregnant victim.
SEPTEMBER 25
Drake Landry, 22, 1202 W. Washington St. Domestic abuse battery - pregnant victim.
Kerry Rene Buffington, 50, 606 Kirk St. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated; blocking of private driveway, highways and state.
Richele Jean Frieu, 55, 5206 Norris Road, #3. Disturbing the peace.
George Johnion, 58, 412 E. Main St. operating a vehicle while intoxicated; open container; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia; simple obstruction of highway of commerce; simple possession - marijuana; operating a vehicle while license is suspended.
SEPTEMBER 26
Christian Alfaro-Gomez, 45, 6092 Resweber Hwy., St. Martinville. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated; improper lane usage.
SEPTEMBER 27
Cody Bertrand, 33, 6609 Youngsville Road, #46. Resisting an officer; trespassing.
Jesse Lee Baker III, 25, 418 Weeks St. Aggravated assault upon peace officer; second degree battery; simple assault.
Doug Michael Breaux, 40, 5119 Coulee Road. Second degree battery.
Lisa M. Curtis, 41, 114 Dorsey Road. Failure to appear; aggravated flight from an officer - refuse to give name/identification; cruelty to animals.
Kayman Lucas Spivey, 25, 406 S. President St., Delcambre. Possession - schedule II narcotics; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia; probation violation.
Nathan Schaubert, 40, 408 S. Central Road, Delcambre. Illegal possession of stolen things - $500.
Craig Colbert Jr., 34, 830-1/2 Canal St., E-39, Jeanerette. Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.