NEW IBERIA POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into jail by the city:
JANUARY 17
Carissa Viltz, 26, 309 Woodcrest Circle. No insurance, driving under suspension, second-no child restraint.
Mai Francis, 20, 69 Lee St., Franklin. Turn signal required, possession of drugs-schedule I, hit and run driving.
Dyandrick Wilson, 25, 504 Ambassador Lemelle. Two counts-possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substance, possession of drugs-schedule I, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of legend drugs.
Amanda Dartez, 42, 202 Stanley St. Forgery.
JANUARY 18
Natalie Lopez, 35, 819 Russo St. Child endangerment, careless operation, expired license plate, resisting an officer.
Shanie Decuir, 45, 921 Oak St. Domestic abuse battery.
Randall Henry, 48, 316 Center St. Possession of drugs-schedule II/methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Cordelle Harrison, 32, 902 Lynn Circle. Operating without a driver’s license.
Roberto Vallejo, 34, 4702 Plantation Village. Criminal neglect of family.
Aija Mouton, 30, 209 Deare St. Failure to appear for drug court.
Kelly Yokum, 40, 3418 Avery Island Road. Theft, trespassing.
Amy Hayes, 37, 517 Bank St. Remaining where forbidden.
Karla Jones, 31, 504 Harriet St. Second degree-aggravated battery.
JANUARY 19
Brooksie Robicheaux, 30, 1606 Dehart St. Driving under suspension.
Mark Wesley Jr., 24, 1606 Dehart St. Attempted simple robbery.
Narotia Marshall, 23, 501 MLK St., Jeanerette. Three counts-theft, obstruction of justice, flight from an officer, aggravated assault on an officer with a motor vehicle.
JANUARY 20
Damon Livingston, 38, 900 Mississippi St. Possession of marijuana, contempt of court.
Al Francis Jr., 30, 714 Milton St. Domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.
Charles Johnson III, 25, 535 Druilhet St. Possession of drugs-schedule I.
JANUARY 21
Jeremy Robertson, 42, 809 W. End Drive. Resisting arrest.
JANUARY 22
Tyrone Clark, 40, 704 Pear St., Lake Charles. Theft $750-$5000.
Brodie Romero, 36, 3712 E. Hwy. 90. Three counts-violation of a protective order.
Lois Brown, 52, 604.5 Lombard St. Remaining after forbidden.
JANUARY 23
Candance Melancon, 38, 703 Breaux Ave., Abbeville. Two counts-theft, remaining after forbidden.
Thomas Arabie, 38, 3104 Kim Drive, Erath. Monetary instrument abuse.
Gerald Johnson, 26, 611 Providence St. Obstruction of public passage, no proof of insurance.
Arthur January, 51, 714 Vicnaire St. Crossing private property, suspended driver’s license.
JANUARY 24
Cameron Richard, 20, 1511 Dehart St. Theft, illegal carrying of a weapon.
Dwayne Provost, 36, 1016 Audrey St. Domestic abuse battery, false imprisonment, domestic abuse battery by strangulation with child endangerment, unauthorized use of a movable.
Amy Hayes, 37, 517 Bank St. Remaining after forbidden.
Lois Brown, 52, 604.5 Lombard St. Disturbing the peace, obscenity, resisting an officer, remaining after forbidden.