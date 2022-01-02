Traci Ann Whitehurst, 40, Weeks Island Road. Generic warrant.
Leeann Carla Stafford, 34, 629 Shannon St., Morgan City Generic warrant.
Darla Rose Percle, 34, 142 Neptune Drive, Morgan City. Generic warrant.
Heather Marie Theriot, 44, 1018 W. 3rd St., Franklin. Generic warrant.
Roland Willis,, 64, 1186 Zinzin St., Breaux Bridge. Parole violation.
Darlene Freeman, 50, 1015 Church St., Jeanerette. Theft of items valued at $0 to $500.
DECEMBER 4
Raytrion Radontia Robertson, 21, 709 Pellerin St., Jeanerette. Aggravated assault with a firearm.
Kerry Guilbeaux, 48, 1800 St. Jude St. Battery of a dating partner; theft of items valued at $0 to $500; simple battery.
Brian Joseph Delaune, 36, 108 Felterman Lane, Patterson. Theft of items valued less than $1,000; trespassing.
DECEMBER 5
Curtis Narcisse, 57, 703 Walton St. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated – first offense; open container; probation violation.
Tyson Matthew Barras, 36, 7310 Soileau Road. Domestic abuse battery; simple criminal damage to property over $500; home invasion; violation of protective order; simple criminal damage to property; failure to appear; resisting an officer.
Kenneth Paul Williams, 59, 309 Rosier St. Domestic abuse battery; resisting a police officer with force or violence; two counts failure to appear; violation of protective order.
Ryan Angelle, 39, 309 North East St., Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
Bradley James Boudreaux, 21, 4105 Jefferson Island Road, #1. Failure to appear.
DECEMBER 6
Nathalie Hutchinson, 22, 101 E. Dale St. Hold for another agency.
Robert Paige, 58, 5948 Beechcraft St., New Orleans. Parole violation.
Issac Jacob Leon, 38, 531 Ambassador W. LeMelle. Battery of a police officer; resisting a police officer with force or violence; trespassing; simple criminal damage to property; violation of protective order; two counts failure to appear.
Nicholas Jones, 34, 1212 S. Orange St., Lafayette. Cruelty to a juvenile; disturbing the peace – language and disorderly conduct; disturbing the peace – drunkenness.
Tonia Green, 49, no address given. Domestic abuse battery.