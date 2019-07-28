IBERIA PARISH
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
JULY 20
Brandon Theodore Delahoussaye, 31, no address given. Violation of protective order.
Shannon Lee Thibodeaux, 29, no address given. Violation of probation.
Jalacie L. Linsenby, 29, no address given. Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, theft.
Ricky John Pourciaux, 35, 216 Field St. Failure to appear.
Jerry Jay Kirkley, 34, 2790 Rodeo Road, Abbeville. Failure to appear, hold for another agency.
Jennifer Marie Payne, 46, 229 Clement St., Metarie. Failure to appear.
Marklin James Reaux Jr., 30, 205 Pollard Ave. Possession of legend drugs.
Keisha Nicole Boudreaux, 28, 5015 Alta B Drive. Possession of drugs-schedule II & IV, theft.
Kayla Marie Darby, 35, 1117 Crestview St. Possession of drugs-schedule II.
Candon Patrick Jefferson, 28, 112 Sparrow St. Four counts-simple criminal damage to property, theft, simple battery.
Jarrid Marquell Narcisse, 24, 1157 Loreauville Hwy. Illegal possession of stolen firearms, felony carrying illegal weapon.
Andre R. Narcisse, 38, 1157 Loreauville Hwy. Illegal possession of stolen firearms, felony carrying illegal weapon.
JULY 21
Cameron Paul Phillips, 25, 712 N. Pine Gramercy St., Gramercy. Possession of drugs-schedule I/marijuana.
Ronald James Trahan, 49, 6205 E. Admiral Doyle Drive. Possession of drugs-schedule II, possession of stolen things.
Cody Michael Romero, 35, 304 Rue DeGravelle Road. Failure to appear.
Corderrol J. Morris, 31, 119 Perkins St., St. Martinville. Failure to appear.
Chante Doris Johnson, 20, 205 Hortense St. Violation of probation.
JULY 22
Cassidy Lynn McDaniel, 25, 5116 Jules Broussard. Attempted simple escape, possession of drugs-schedule I, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Richard Dale Powell, 67, 4670 Donna Drive. Soliciting for prostitutes.
Norvel J. Etienne, 22, 12110 Narco Road, Hammond. Hold for another agency.
Jessica Nicole Bellard, 35, 608 Kern St., Jeanerette. Domestic abuse/aggravated assault, simple battery of the elderly/disabled.
NEW IBERIA POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into jail by the city:
JULY 1
Deshawn Johnson, 25, 600 Emeril Lewis Ave. Possession of drugs-schedule I, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jakahri Celestine, 23, 6512 Harden St. Criminal mischief.
Eric Henry, 34, 1005 Renea St. Speeding, no driver’s license, simple robbery, simple battery, theft.
Willie Vanderbilt III, 37, 711 Person Drive, Sulphur. Failure to stop at stop sign, no driver’s license.
JULY 2
Sharla Davis, 39, 905 Willow St. Theft.
Nakisha Hunter, 32, 2409 Catahoula Hwy., St. Martinville. Two counts-theft, two counts-remaining where forbidden, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Michelle Caruso, 50, no address given. Domestic abuse battery.
JULY 3
Terri Charles, 31, 316 Deare St. Domestic abuse battery.
Austin Schwing, 29, 5306 Shoreline Drive. Simple burglary, driving while intoxicated.
JULY 5
Trey Evans, 25, 4416 E. Admiral Doyle Drive. Operating while intoxicated, improper lane usage.
Jakari Gregoire, 24, 1608 Wallace St. Possession with intent-schedule I, possession of firearm by a convicted felon, possession of firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substances, illegal carrying firearm, resisting arrest.
JULY 6
Donald Chamet, 63, 1013 Hwy. 318, Jeanerette. Driving under suspension, operating while intoxicated.
Blake Mire, 22, 1310 Weeks St. Driving while intoxicated.
Kenneth Sabine, 55, 131 Carter St. Felony theft.
Kahydrick Rankin, 24, 727 Myrtis. Criminal damage to property.
Wilbert Viltz, 28, 606 Elm St. Failure to stop at a stop sign, burnt brake light, no proof of insurance, resisting an officer.
FRANKLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
JULY 24
Jacob Ladd, 22, Jackson Street, Franklin. Failure to signal, no seat belt, driver must be licensed.
JULY 25
Amber Spain, 23, Iberia Street, Franklin. Resisting an officer with force, attempted escape.
JULY 26
Devontre Jones, 24, Robertson St., Franklin. Criminal trespassing.
CHITIMACHA POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
JULY 25
Horace Walker, 35, S. Corinne Street, New Iberia. Probation and parole violation.