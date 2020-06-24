IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
MAY 24
Jennifer Mae Francisco, 38, no address given. Criminal trespassing.
Kurtis J. Latiolais, 41, 2664 Doyle Melancon Road, Breaux Bridge. Possession of drug paraphernalia, turning signal required.
MAY 25
Steven Joseph Graves, 52, 1012 Corinne St. Probation violation.
Ian Mayfield, 30, 3009 27 Ave., Amerillo. Possession of drugs-schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses.
Philip Paul Proulx, 34, 6911 Bourque Road. Hold for another agency, two counts-second degree-battery, possession of marijuana.
Phil Dwayne Joseph, 34, 588 Ave., Opelousas. Domestic abuse with child endangerment, domestic abuse battery.
Akeem J. Williams, 23, 1121 Fulton St. Violation of protective order.
Casey Wayne Broussard, 34, 6500 Freetown Road. Simple criminal damage to property.
Torien Avery Knatt, 32, 219 Sojourner Road, Loreauville. Second degree-battery, battery of a victim over 65 years old, resisting an officer.
NEW IBERIA POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into jail by the city:
MAY 18
Rusty Mayeaux, 1027 French St. Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, remaining after forbidden.
MAY 19
Anthony Granger, 102 Geoffroy, Erath. Attempted unauthorized entry, possession of drugs-schedule II, battery of a police officer.
MAY 20
Copper Cormier, 42, 1017 W. St. Peter St. Five counts-possession with intent-schedule I, two counts-possession with intent-schedule II, possession with intent-schedule IV, possession of firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substances.
Devon Danos, 33, 1017 W. St. Peter St. Possession of drugs-schedule I & II.
Devin Youman, 32, 1504 Danny St. Failure to appear, cruelty to animals.
Chad Lopez, 44, 911 Providence St. Aggravated assault, failure to identify.
MAY 21
Daniel Leblanc, 31, 725 W. Main St. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of drugs-schedule II, four counts-possession of firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, three counts-improper supervision of a minor, possession of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of a minor.
Brittany Theriot, 31, 5412 Laurent Road. Possession of drugs-schedule I.
Thomas Maaele, 32, 725 W. Main St. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of drugs-schedule I & IV, possession of firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substances, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Robert Ruehle, 40, 725 W. Main St. Possession of drugs-schedule I, possession of drug paraphernalia.
MAY 22
Jacob Williams, 900 Mississippi St. Theft, resisting an officer, battery of a dating partner, aggravated battery, domestic abuse battery.
MAY 23
Terry Jones, 53, 210 Woodcrest Circle. Trespassing, possession of drug paraphernalia, battery of a police officer, resisting an officer.
William Walker, 24, 9006 Yvonne St. Remaining where forbidden.
Kim Doucette, 39, 1714 New Horizon Drive. Grand theft.
William Walker, 24, 904 Yvonne St. Criminal trespassing.
MAY 24
Jennifer Francisco, 39, no address given. Criminal trespassing.
MAY 25
Phil Joseph, 34, 588 Avenue A, Opelousas. Domestic abuse battery, three counts-domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.
Akeen Williams, 23, 1121 Fulton St. Violation of a protective order.
MAY 27
Melissa R. Drake, 38, 611 Myra St. Two counts-failure to appear.
Dana Gardner, 56, 401 Daigre St. Home invasion.
MAY 28
Bridgett D. Jackson, 28, 124 Welch Lane, Franklin. Probation and parole warrant.
James Robinson Jr., 26, 1403 Iberia St. Remaining after forbidden.
MAY 29
Irey Marceaux, 29, 1036 Dautreuil, St. Martinville. Second-theft, criminal trespassing.
Alicia Jones, 39, 1211 W. Main St. Possession of drugs-schedule I, two counts-obstruction of justice.
Brittely Baptiste, 27, 416 Silver St. Simple battery, criminal damage to property.
FRANKLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
MAY 20
Shane Dugas, 32, Iberia Street, Franklin. Possession with intent-schedule I/marijuana, possession of drugs-schedule I/heroin, II/cocaine, possession of a legend drug without prescription/cyclobenzapine hydrocholride, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled dangerous substances in a drug-free zone, proceeds derived from drug transactions, criminal conspiracy, keeping a disorderly place.
Michelle Dugas, 46, Iberia Street, Franklin. Possession with intent-schedule I/marijuana, possession of drugs-schedule I/heroin, II/cocaine, possession of a legend drug without prescription/cyclobenzapine hydrocholride, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled dangerous substances in a drug-free zone, proceeds derived from drug transactions, criminal conspiracy, keeping a disorderly place.
Peggy Dugas, 62, Iberia Street, Franklin. Possession with intent-schedule I/marijuana, possession of drugs-schedule I/heroin, II/cocaine, possession of a legend drug without prescription/cyclobenzapine hydrocholride, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled dangerous substances in a drug-free zone, proceeds derived from drug transactions, criminal conspiracy, keeping a disorderly place.
Traci Burke, 33, Lee Charles Street, Franklin. Violation of a protective order.
MAY 21
William Moore, 21, Cherry Street, Franklin. Two counts-violation of a protective order.
MAY 23
Terrance Domingue, 43, Weber Street, Franklin. Disturbing the peace by intoxication, disturbing the peace by profanity.
ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
JUNE 11
Laikee Dashawn Thomas, 19, 700 Foulcard Drive, Franklin. Failure to appear.
Shenique A. Jones, 37, 1441 Mitchell St., Franklin. Simple battery.
JUNE 12
Damien A. Hale, 30, 2128 Becnel St., Franklin. Simple battery, disturbing the peace by intoxication.
JUNE 13
Elcondos L. Davis, 43, 1403 MLK Road, Charenton. Possession with intent-marijuana, possession of controlled dangerous substances in drug-free zone, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nicholas J. Francis, 41, 113 Fortier Lane, Jeanerette. Possession of synthetic cannabinoids, possession of drug paraphernalia.
JUNE 14
Christopher Olivier, 25, 712 Fulton St., New Iberia. Possession of marijuana.
Ingrid S. Jack, 29, 229 Pickett Lane, Franklin. Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, improper lane usage.
Bianca B. McDaniel, 28, 312 Second St., Franklin. Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Katyre A. White, 26, 741 First St., Franklin. Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, license plate obstruction.