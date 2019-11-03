IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
OCTOBER 22
Thomas Gilliam Jr., 55, 740 Hebert. Theft.
Kelli Palermo, 38, 6139 Lormand Road, Maurice. Possession of stolen property over $500, theft.
David Cormier Jr., 39, 1106 Hopkins St. Two counts-failure to appear.
Rocky Dale Rivers, 37, 332 Daigre St. Hold for another agency.
Trimichael Ryan Alexander, 29, 715 Henshaw St. Failure to appear, monetary instrument abuse, no liability insurance, no seat belt, possession of drugs-schedule I.
David Wayne Walker, 51, 1224 Weeks St. Violation of a protective order.
Anthony Mervin Collin, 31, 5809 Cromwell Road. Oscenity.
Carless Thomas, 25, 313 Emery Lewis. Failure to appear.
Roger Lee Harrison, 34, 1119 Bruno St., Abbeville. Hold for another agency.