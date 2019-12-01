IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
NOVEMBER 19
Roxanne Delahoussaye, 47, 1807 Bayou to Bayou Road. Theft of goods over $500, criminal trespassing, monetary instrument abuse.
Caleb Jade Hebert, 35, 818 Fourth St., Duson. Failure to appear.
Derrick John Dugas, 25, 515 Cherokee St. Carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
Stavian Paul August, 18, 1313 Jordan St. Illegal carrying of weapons, aggravated battery, domestic abuse battery.
NOVEMBER 20
Chase Anthony Sonnier, 36, 110 Cestia Drive. Failure to appear, possession of heroin, attempted simple burglary, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent-schedule I.
Cassandra LaPaige Felix, 30, 100 Kathy Meadows Drive, Crowley. Forgery, monetary instrument abuse.
Martin Bryan Robertson, 32, 4274 Hwy. 83, Jeanerette. Failure to appear.
Hilton Jerome Jack Jr., 22, 418 Dale St. Failure to appear.
Lisa Marie Curtis-Provost, 39, no address given. Entry/remaining after forbidden.
Lois Brown, 52, 634 Field St. Entry/remaining after forbidden.
Jimmy Anthony Williams, 38, 501 St. Mary St. Possession with intent-schedule I, aggravated flight from an officer, felony carrying an illegal weapon, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of a juvenile, possession of firearm with controlled dangerous substances, turning signal required, use of multiple beam, resisting an officer.
NOVEMBER 21
Whitney C. Keelen, 44, 3515 Kevin Drive. Domestic abuse battery.
Devon Guidry, 26, 1327 Old Spanish Trail. Probation violation.
Rodney James Baudoin Jr., 48, 4808 Lafitte St. Two counts-failure to appear.
Brian Keith Lemon, 38, 210 Batiste St., Baldwin. First degree-attempted murder, aggravated burglary, illegal use of a weapon, possession of firearm in firearm-free zone w/signs.
DeJohn Robertson, 37, 725 Wilson St., Jeanerette. Failure to appear, hold for another agency.
Javontee James August, 28, 1012 Church St., Jeanerette. Three counts-failure to appear.
Kerry L. Butts Jr., 24, 2402 Fourth St., Jeanerette. Failure to appear.
Kemper Kendall Batiste, 40, 219 Mechanic St., Franklin. Tail lamps required, turn/stop lights violation, possession with intent-schedule IV.
Kristin Nicole Belander, 32, 114 Percy Road, Lafayette. Two counts-possession of drugs-schedule I, possession with intent-schedule II, illegal carrying of weapons, accessory to use of firearms with controlled dangerous substances.
Cliff Ferrell Decuir, 52, 901 Ray Road. Two counts-failure to appear, possession of drugs-schedule I & II, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft.
Charles Joseph, 53, 5102 Old Spanish Trail. Driving while, intoxicated, careless operation, open alcohol container in vehicle.
NOVEMBER 22
Jennifer Diann Skinner, 40, 4005 E. Old Spanish Trail. Possession of drugs-schedule I, possession of marijuana over 200 grams.
Desire Morgan Meaux, 25, 8604 Carrol Drive. Monetary instrument abuse.
Brian Paul Cordova, 41, 201 Stephanie Ann St. Second-driving while intoxicated.
Aleisha Irene Smith, 39, 1447 S. Evangeline Thruway, Lafayette. Theft.
Jaloni Steve-Lavelle Patterson, 29, 949 Cecile Blvd., Breaux Bridge. Failure to appear.
Jerome Joseph Romero, 43, 503 Hwy 90. Simple arson, simple assault.
Lester Joseph Landry, 41, 1133 St. Jude St. Hold for another agency.
Qutin Domond Collins, 20, 977 Rosalie St. Possession with intent-schedule I, possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substances, resisting an officer, obstruction of justice.
Jevante Collins, 23, 713 W. Admiral Doyle Drive. Failure to appear, violation of probation.
Roderick Rynell Davis, 27, 322 Deare St. Hold for another agency, home invasion, domestic abuse with child endangerment, violation of a protective order, simple criminal damage to property, principal to simple robbery.
Larry Lewis, 59, 506 Silver St. Obstruction of justice, firearm-free zone with notice/signs, felony carrying illegal weapons, armed robbery with a firearm, false imprisonment with weapon, aggravated assault.
Catherine M. Cobb, 61, 123 Lapnage Road. Driving while intoxicated, proper control of a vehicle.
Trent Roberts, 33, 1010 Mississippi St. Failure to appear.
ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
NOVEMBER 13
Danielle Freeman, 27, 121 Lydia Lane, Charenton. Simple battery.
Anthony James Ackman, 37, 11407 Hwy. 182, Franklin. Violation of protective orders, criminal damage to property, simple battery.
Tahj Tyrese Phillips, 20, no address given. Domestic abuse battery, criminal damage to property, domestic abuse with child endangerment.
NOVEMBER 14
James Paul Trahan, 49, 101 Estate Drive, New Iberia. Driving under suspension, when passing on right is permitted.
NOVEMBER 15
David Richard Jr., 64, 627 Twelfth St., Franklin. Theft, criminal trespassing, failure to appear.
Charleen Frances Perez, 56, 6000 Norris Road, New Iberia. Possession of methamphetamine, no license plate light.
Brian Lemon Keith, 37, 210 Batiste St., Baldwin. Failure to appear.
NOVEMBER 17
Dillon Lee, 18, 308 Gumpoint Lane, Franklin. Possession of marijuana, improper lane usage.
NOVEMBER 18
Lamonta Lamar Thomas, 23, 130 S. Clausen St., Franklin. Battery of a police officer, simple criminal damage to property, flight from an officer, two counts-possession of marijuana, operating a vehicle without headlamps, operating a vehicle without a driver’s license, three counts-theft of goods, two counts-contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.
Tyrone David Jackson, 36, 602 Trowbridge St., Franklin. Failure to appear.
CHITIMACHA POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
NOVEMBER 21
Chelsey Cook, 32, Coushatta Drive, Charenton. Failure to appear, resisting arrest with bodily injury, two counts-resisting arrest with force or violence.
NOVEMBER 26
Eldridge Bobb, 56, 1028 Jeffery Drive, St. Martinville. Criminal damage to property, possession of drug paraphernalia.