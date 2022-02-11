IBERIA PARISH
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
JANUARY 26
Stacey Ratkowski, 42, 6016 E. Admiral Doyle Drive. Possession - schedule II narcotics; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia; improper lane usage; vehicle must be registered - non-resident owner 30 days; probation violation.
Bernard Torelli Deculus, 42, 5442 Bond Road, Mamou. Possession - schedule II narcotics; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia.
Scott Rickey McGee, 39, 216 Third St., Mamou. Window tinting; simple possession - schedule I - controlled dangerous substances; manufacture, distribution, possession with intent to distribute - schedule II narcotics; transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses; modification of exhaust system; possession - schedule II narcotics; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia; parole violation.
Shane Campbell, 39, 3720 Broussard St., Beaumont, Texas. Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; possession - schedule IV narcotics; possession - schedule II narcotics; simple possession - schedule I - controlled dangerous substances; possession of a firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substances; possession of a firearm/concealed by convicted felon; firearm - free zone, notice, signs; Violations of controlled dangerous substances law; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia; turning movement and required signals.
Bryant Lorenzo Polk, 33, 1010 N. Main St., Loreauville. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated - first offense; careless operation; operating a vehicle while under suspension with certain prior offenses.
Matthew Tolliver, 37, 134 Prairie Ave. Two counts failure to appear.
Donna Faye Primeaux, 47, 1419 Iberia St. Possession - schedule II narcotics.
Rodney Nixon Bowie, 44, 123 St. Nazaire Road, Franklin. Simple possession - schedule I - controlled dangerous substances; two counts possession - schedule II narcotics; prohibited acts - distribution of drug paraphernalia; violation of controlled dangerous substances law; theft of items valued $0 to $500; remaining after being forbidden/trespassing; entry or remaining in places after forbidden.
Zederick Zamal Gibson, 30, 105 S. J. Lane, Franklin. Simple possession - schedule I - controlled dangerous substances; two counts prohibited acts - schedule II narcotics - penalties; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia; violation of controlled dangerous substances law; hold for another agency.
Vershanski C. Green, 31, 1295 Fruge St., #7, Ville Platte. Resisting a police officer with force or violence; failure to appear.
JANUARY 27
Tyteana Leonshae Mollere, 21, 114 Grant Loop, Paincourtville. Speeding; careless operation.
Johnathan Jovon Edwards, 34, 427 Minvielle Blvd., Jeanerette. Theft of items valued $0 to $500.
Allen James Small, 30, 901 Graceland Drive, Abbeville. Generic warrant.
Samuel Anderson Irving, 38, 9700 E. Admiral Doyle Drive. Two counts failure to appear; possession of a firearm/concealed by convicted felon; illegal carrying of a weapon; illegal possession of stolen things; possession with intent to distribute - schedule I; manufacture, distribution, possession with intent to distribute - schedule II narcotics; prohibited acts - distribution of drug paraphernalia.
JANUARY 28
Ronnie Lee Merritt, 64, 929 W. Main St. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated - first offense; careless operation; two generic warrants.
Purvis Gerard Jackson, 45, 449 Sorrell Road, Jeanerette. Remaining after being forbidden/trespassing; criminal trespassing/all other offenses; criminal mischief/weapons law violation.
Michael Christopher Estes, 50, no address given. Generic warrant.
Ronald James Pradia, 48, 1505 Center St. Obscenity.
Busch Deron Sereal, 44, 1001 Green St., Abbeville. Generic warrant.
Melvin Simien III, 39, 2713 General Moore Ave., Lake Charles. Generic warrant.
James Cameryn Maaele, 31, 3800 Richfield St., Rayne. Domestic abuse battery; simple possession - schedule I - controlled dangerous substances; illegal possession of stolen things; switched plates; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia; possession - schedule II narcotics.
JANUARY 29
Ashley Derouen, 29, 206 N. Railroad Ave., Delcambre. Aggravated kidnapping of a child.
JANUARY 30
Corey Wayne Sereal, 47, 611 Cypress Lane, Jeanerette. Three counts failure to appear.
Sajayvious Robertson, 30, 611 Compton St. Parole violation.
Gordan Christopher Randazzo, 34, 206 Monterey St. Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Ashton Lynn Segura, 18, 7110 Ella Estate. Hold for another agency.
Jaquan Duriel James Johnson, 25, 338 Deare St. Two counts obscenity; three counts contraband taking to/from penal institution.
Dewanna Faye Dworaczyk, 51, 413-1/2 Dodson St. Failure to appear; possession - schedule II narcotics; possession - schedule IV narcotics.
Wildez Jorrell Johnlouis, 32, 276 Inez Drive, Jeanerette. Two counts armed robbery; attempted first degree murder.
Brodie Michael Romero, 38, 3712 E. Hwy. 90. Possession - schedule II narcotics.
Jeremy Rogers, 41, 124 Bon Jovi Blvd., Gray. Simple possession - marijuana; simple possession - schedule I - controlled dangerous substances; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of a minor.