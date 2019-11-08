IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
OCTOBER 29
Errol Lynn Robinson Jr., 34, 216 Dahlia St. Possession with intent-schedule II, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, turning signal required.
Aaron Eli Comeaux, 43, 106 Emma St. Possession with intent-schedule II, possession of drug-schedule I & II.
Marcus Lamont Stokes, 45, 304 Rue DeGravelle Ave. Parole violation.
Shannon Jude Viator, 47, 2813 Coteau Road. Attempted unauthorized entry, possession of drugs-schedule I, simple burglary.
Robert Joseph Thompson, 51, 3614 Patoutville Road, Jeanerette. Two counts-hold for another agency.
Harold Laporte, 27, 2318 E. Old Spanish Trail. Resisting arrest by flight, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, two counts-violation of probation, failure to appear.
Travis Lamont Layne, 33, 318 W. Pershing St. Second degree-murder, criminal conspiracy, aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal use of a weapon, failure to appear, possession/carrying a firearm by a convicted felon, illegally carrying a firearm used in the commission of a crime, parole violation.
Aaron Keith Moss, 25, 303 Orleans Ave. Domestic abuse with child endangerment, violation of a protective order.
Joseph J. Flugence, 52, 820 Banks St. Hold for another agency, possession of drugs-schedule I, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest by refusing to identify.
Kerry Paul Guidroz, 25, 601 Everette St. Possession of marijuana-over 200 grams, possession with intent-schedule II & IV, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of controlled dangerous substance law, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of a juvenile.
OCTOBER 30
Dustin Charles Lennep, 43, 218 Ella St., Lafayette. Violation of probation, hold for another agency.
Craig Steven Davison, 27, 1809 E. Main St. Driving while intoxicated.
Latayha Renee Bethel, 39, 1515 Jackson St. Theft, Resisting arrest by refusing to identify.
Jeremy Davis, 32, no address given. Criminal trespassing.
Michael Bernard, 22, 310 Sucre Circle St., Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
OCTOBER 31
Nicholis Colt Boutte, 34, 1922 Main St., Jeanerette. Failure to appear, hold for another agency, possession with intent-schedule I, possession of drugs-schedule II, driver’s license suspended, tail lamp violation, flight using a motor vehicle, unauthorized use of a movable.
Kaylla N. Pope, 30, 5001 Autumn St. Violation of a protective order.
Anthony Joel Pinell, 31, 5502 Darnell Road. Theft.
DaQuan Devon Benjamin, 25, 1359 Julia St. Second degree-battery.
Kent James Talley, 31, 125 Nita St. Oscenity, disturbing the peace by intoxication.
Allen Joseph Simon II, 26, 403 S. Lamar, Abbeville. Hold for another agency, parole violation.
Joseph Clark, 22, 418 Bank Ave. Second degree-attempted murder, simple criminal damage to property.
NOVEMBER 1
Demone Jerard Davis, 36, 111 Acadian St. Simple battery.
Jermaine Anthony Antoine Jr., 25, 605 Dugas Road, St. Martinville. Failure to appear.
Howard James Trosclair Jr., 34, 6719 Fremin Road. Third-driving while intoxicated, fourth-driving while intoxicated.
Dale Dore, 27, 710 Iberia St. Three counts-possession of marijuana over 200 grams, possession of drugs-schedule IV.
Alexis Michelle Broussard, 23, 4219 Avery Island Road. Possession of drugs-schedule II.
Rita Kay Pellerin, 54, 5915 L. Romero Road. Theft of a motor vehicle.
NOVEMBER 2
Zachery Alfred, 45, 1005 Mississippi St. Driving while intoxicated, no insurance, vehicle must use light lamps, open alcohol container in vehicle, hold for another agency.
Andrea Rochelle Dugan, 53, 401 Duperier Ave. Resisting an officer, criminal mischief/false alarm.
Jeremy Wade Castilow, 22, 2254 Attla Road, Ethel. Second-driving while intoxicated, proper control of vehicle.
NOVEMBER 3
Xavier Balin Wright, 19, 310 Dahlia St. Violation of a protective order.
Willie J. Chretin, 56, 504 Daigre St. Domestic abuse battery.
Lorenzo Dennis Joiner, 29, 1002 Eaton Drive, Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
Stephanie Elaine Bodin, 38, 117 San Jose St. Failure to appear.
FRANKLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
NOVEMBER 5
Delores Hartman, 66, Seventh Street, Franklin. Disturbing the peace by fighting.
NOVEMBER 6
Tyrus Polidore, 29, Roy’s Lane, Franklin. Failure to register as a sex offender, failure to pay annual registration fee, failure to appear.
Steven Richard, 39, Anderson St., Franklin. Second-driving while intoxicated, possession of drugs-schedule I/marijuana.
John Theriot, 20, Becky Drive, Franklin. Principal to theft.
William Moore, 21, Cayce St., Franklin. Theft.
Brandon Randolph, 22, Darcy Lane, Franklin. Principal to first degree-murder, principal to robbery with a firearm, principal to armed robbery.