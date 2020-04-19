IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
MARCH 20
Carrol James Vital, 53, 1126 Fulton St. Theft of goods over $500.
Randell Louis Henry, 49, 415 Center St. Possession of drugs-schedule II.
Rachael Nicole Giarratano, 30, 114 Nita St. Filing false missing children report.
MARCH 21
Broderick Tyrone Walker, 35, 390 Moore Road. Possession of drugs-schedule II, possession with intent-schedule II, simple burglary.
Donald Joseph Francis, 24, 402 Babb Alley. Failure to appear, illegal carrying of weapons, criminal trespassing.
MARCH 22
James Paul Lando Jr., 47, 5206 Norris Road. Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
MARCH 23
William Henry Smith, 37, 602 Domingue St., Jeanerette. Simple arson.
Keith Joseph Arnaud, 37, 1051 Louis Records Road, Broussard. Possession of drugs-schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while intoxicated.
MARCH 24
Olena Florence Francisco, 36, 610 Ambassador W. Lemelle. Two counts-failure to appear, attempted aggravated arson.
Laura Marie Rushing, 41, 513 E. Second St., Kaplan. Simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
Chad James Gros, 46, 204 Wayne St. Driving while intoxicated, traffic control violation, motorcycle safety helmet required, vehicle license required, liability security required, flight using a motor vehicle, aggravated assault.
MARCH 25
Albert Darby Jr., 34, 3412 L. Theriot Road. Cruelty to a juvenile, domestic abuse battery.
Brittany Nicole Broussard, 30, 513.5 Lombard St. Principle to distribution of drugs-schedule I.
Wincie L. Labarge, 42, 7802 Jefferson Island Road. Failure to appear.
Brett M. Vaughan, 31, 3411 Theodore Road, Erath. Felony carrying a weapon, fraudulent portrayal of law enforcement officer or firefighter.
Jeremy Clint Leblanc, 31, 110 N. Saunier Drive, Delcambre. Fraudulent portrayal of law enforcement officer or firefighter.
MARCH 26
Jennifer Mae Francisco, 38, 101 S. Corinne St. Aggravated battery.
Rodney J. Williams Sr., 30, 6001 Coteau Road. Battery of police officer with injuries, simple criminal damage to property, domestic abuse battery, resisting an officer, simple criminal damage $500 to $50000.