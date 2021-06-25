IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
APRIL 18
Davontre Lasean Nathan, 18, 605 Hammond Road, Lafayette. Purse snatching, simple domestic battery.
APRIL 19
Tina Louise-Owens Lamperez, 44, 1703 Juanita St. Domestic abuse – aggravated assault.
Edwin Dedrick Butler, 31, 755 W. Pershing St. Two counts violation of protective order.
Alexis Ledet Butler, 27, 714 Hebert St. Violation of protective order.
APRIL 20
Gwendolen Denise Richard, 36, 6805 Fremin Road. Hold for another agency.
Colby James Kading, 31, 604 E. Santa Clara St. Contempt of court.
Derrick Paul Randall, 34, 900 Yvonne St. Contempt of court.
Megan Elizabeth Broussard, 22, 7518 Jefferson Island Road. Contempt of court.
Crystal Gail Dore, 43, 5636 Boatshop Road. Failure to appear, hold for another agency, probation violation.
Christopher Dennis Porrelo, 46, 503 W. Hwy. 90. Failure to appear.
Christopher Paul Robertson, 35, 1033 Cromwell. Failure to appear, domestic abuse battery, schedule II drugs.
FRANKLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
MAY 28
Ronnie Boatman, 42, Carl C. Foulcard Drive, Franklin. Disturbing the peace by language, criminal trespassing, resisting an officer with force.
MAY 29
Ernestine Sellers, 46, Iberia St., Franklin. Domestic abuse - aggravated assault.
Precious Blanks, 20, Iberia St., Franklin. Simple criminal damage to property.
MAY 30
Henry Randle Jr., 39, Theresa St., Franklin. Simple battery.
Mitchell Guilbeau, 30, Pecot St., Franklin. Battery of a dating partner, purse snatching, violation of protective order.
Sheila Connor, 60, Theresa St., Franklin. Possession of schedule I narcotics - marijuana.