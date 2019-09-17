IBERIA PARISH
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
SEPTEMBER 9
Jarrett Carline, 32, 221 W. Park St., St. Martinville. Two counts-failure to appear.
Anthony D. Grogan, 29, 3612 Captain Cade Road. Contempt of court.
Brandon J. Babineaux, 45, 1607 Southwood Drive. Failure to appear.
Constance A. Purtle, 24, 4311 K and K Drive. Failure to appear.
Joe George White, 28, 309 W. Dale St. Failure to appear.
Mark Lorenzo Farrier, 37, 2014 A St., Loreauville. Three counts-failure to appear, home invasion, theft of goods over $500, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Ernie Joseph Martin, 38, 303 Silver St. Failure to appear.
Brandon Jude Prados, 32, 112 N. Landry Drive. Failure to appear.
Trevonce Jakail Bernard, 20, 604 Angers St. Second degree-murder, aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal use of weapon.
Irvin James Allen, 33, 5318 W. Old Spanish Trail. Domestic abuse battery, simple criminal damage to property, theft.
Sky Michael Leger Jr., 19, 105 Omega St. Hold for another agency.
SEPTEMBER 10
Levy Hunter Blanchard, 32, 1009 Lakewood Drive, St. Martinville. Possession of drugs-schedule I, violation of a protective order, possession of firearm with controlled dangerous substances, resisting an officer, two counts-hold for another agency.
Taylor Michelle Maturin, 24, 1823 Julia St. Hold for another agency.
Rondrick Lavonn Grant, 22, 966 St. Peter St., Jeanerette. Hold for another agency.
Donovan James Hollier, 28, 1607 Southwood Drive. Failure to appear, hold for another agency.
Dana Michelle Poirrier, 32, 110 Shadycrest Ave., Lafayette. Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Jennifer Michelle Diaz, 43, 63 Burge Town Road, Carriere, MS. Felony carrying illegal weapon.
Joshua Preston Brooks, 32, 502 W. Admiral Doyle Drive. Failure to appear, dating partner abuse, two counts-simple criminal damage to property, simple battery, domestic abuse battery.
Aleisha Irene Smith, 38, 1447 S. Evangeline Thruway, Lafayette. Two counts-failure to appear.
Errol Lynn Robinson Jr., 34, 216 Dahlia St. Possession of firearm with controlled dangerous substances, possession of drugs-schedule I & II, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Quilan Walker, 19, 518 Field St. Simple assault, resisting arrest by flight, entry/remaining after forbidden.
Gage Evans Fontenot, 28, 330 Follet Road, Lafayette. Driving while intoxicated, proper control of vehicle.
Alfonso T. Chavez, 31, 107 Johnson Alley. Driving while intoxicated, proper signal to turn, proper control of vehicle, driver not licensed, resisting an officer with force, battery of a police officer.
SEPTEMBER 11
Ramon Dwayne Smith, 32, 112 Jolivette St., Franklin. Four counts-failure to appear, domestic abuse battery.
Ronald Ray Wesley Jr., 37, 19817 Hwy 182 West, Jeanerette. Aggravated battery, simple criminal damage to property $500-$50000, false imprisonment, aggravated assault.
Joshua Michael Delcambre, 37, 400 Deare St. Simple battery, probation violation.
Jerashalyn Durell Kelly, 22, 703 Labau Road, Baldwin. Failure to appear, contempt of court.
James E. Ashbury, 55, 204 Kiet St., Delcambre. Possession with intent-schedule I.
Alexis Westley, 19, 406 C.L. Smith Road. Theft of goods over $500.
Tanner J. Theriot, 19, 902 Arms St., Thibodaux. Revocation.
Derek Ray Bourque, 22, 101 Glouchester Road, Lafayette. Failure to appear.
Kelli Palermo, 38, 6139 Lormand Road, Maurice. Hold for another agency.
Cody Joseph Romero, 29, 1215 St. Jude St. Revocation of parole.
Orien Ambrose Landry, 39, 7514 Jefferson Island Road. Hold for another agency, second degree-battery, violation of protective order.
Christopher Lee Robertson, 40, 725 Breaux Alley. Failure to appear.
Colabra Breanna Joseph, 28, 1341 Twenty Arpent Road. Hold for another agency, failure to appear.
Ronald Jones, 59, 501 Hawthorne St., Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
SEPTEMBER 1
Roger Clements, 61, 1291 Prairie Road Circle, Franklin. Leash law.
SEPTEMBER 2
James Michael Bertrand, 59, 100 Barone St., Baldwin. Improper lane usage, driving while intoxicated, open container, possession of marijuana.
Jerashalyn Direll Kelly, 22, 703 Labau St., Baldwin. Failure to appear.
Nicholas Joseph Francis, 40, 113 Fortier Lane, Jeanerette. Possession with intent-schedule II, possession of drugs-schedule I, possession of synthetic cannabinoids, cultivation of marijuana, possession of prescription pills without a prescription, resisting arrest/officer, possession of drug paraphernalia.
SEPTEMBER 3
Tammy Lynn Sheriden, 55, 457 Hunting Road, Franklin. Hit and run driving, driving under suspension, driving while intoxicated.
SEPTEMBER 4
Drizzt Anthony Morales, 23, 2134 Lagrange Road, Franklin. Simple battery.
SEPTEMBER 5
Dinora Elizabeth Palma-Ordona, 43, 416 Clarence Road, New Iberia. Disturbing the peace by language.
Matthew James Anslum, 30, 518 MLK St., Baldwin. Hit and run driving, no insurance.
SEPTEMBER 6
Elizabeth V. Williams, 56, 546 Tiger Road, Franklin. Theft.
Kenneth Ray Connor, 37, 515 Fredericks Lane, Baldwin. Speeding, driving under suspension.
FRANKLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
AUGUST 23
Rory Landry, 37, Irish Bend Road, Franklin. Probation violation.
Shontranice Mc Daniel, 24, Easy Street, Franklin. Failure to appear.
AUGUST 24
Terry Bonin Jr., 26, Guidroz Street, Franklin. Probation violation.
AUGUST 26
Xavier Armstrong, 18, Verdun Lane, Franklin. Theft under $100.
Sean Johnson, 47, Eagle Street, Franklin. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated, stop/yield sign violation, switched license plate, no insurance.
AUGUST 28
Rodney Bowie, 41, MLK Blvd., Franklin. Failure to appear.
Dovioun Anderson, 20, Oneal Chube Street, Franklin. Possession of drugs-schedule I/marijuana, illegal carrying of a weapon, possession of a firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substances, possession of a stolen firearm.
Megan Ciriello, 31, Cayce Street, Franklin. Appearing in an intoxicated condition, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, probation violation.
Morris Thibeaux, 63, no address given. Disturbing the peace by intoxication, remaining where forbidden.