IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
DECEMBER 9
Corey Shaun Jarreau, 24, 3004 Weeks Island Road. Hold for another agency.
Kenneth Joseph Hill, 54, 6001 E. Admiral Doyle Drive. Parole violation.
Ashley Ann Arabie, 33, no address given. Possession of stolen things, identity theft.
Tyrone L. Jones, 40, 6001 Coteau Road. Obscenity, disturbing the peace by fighting.
Dominic Lamar George, 33, 414 Corrine St. First degree-murder, first degree-attempted murder, illegal use of a weapon, illegally carrying weapons.
Steven Joseph Westley, 45, 516 Weldon St. Failure to appear, domestic abuse/aggravated assault.
Derek Edward Landry, 38, 2805 Sugar Mill Road. Entry/remaining after forbidden.
Marquez Deandre Hurst, 30, 2117 Fontelieu St. Second degree-battery, simple criminal damage to property.