IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
DECEMBER 17
Tyrrance Gangelo Antoine, 23, 14925 Hwy. 27, Dequincy. Simple possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances; possession of schedule II narcotics; violations of controlled dangerous substances law; possession of a firearm/concealed by convicted felon; carrying firearm on school property; possession of a firearm in presence of controlled dangerous substances; resisting an officer; two counts parole violation.
Treanthony Dominique Jones, 19, 1505 Tarleton St., Jeanerette. Possession of a firearm in presence of controlled dangerous substances.
Lamar Rafael Malbrough, 31, 407 Ross Ave., Crowley. Generic warrant.
Tate Ramsey, 25, 129 Prairie Ave. Simple burglary; simple possession – marijuana; prohibited acts – possession of drug paraphernalia.
DECEMBER 19
Kelsey Lamont Alexander Jr., 19, 328 W. Dale St. Simple possession – marijuana; illegal use of a weapon; prohibited acts – possession of drug paraphernalia.
DECEMBER 20
Quaterius Jacob, 19, 1108 Oakview Drive. Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Andrea Leon, 32, 83095 Adave Court, Indio, California. Generic warrant.
Ronald Wayne Joseph, 34, 305 Eric St., Lafayette. Generic warrant.
Matthew James Allen, 29, 622 Mixon St. Failure to appear.
Brandon John Anderson, 29, 1133 George Dupre Road, Breaux Bridge. Generic warrant.
Tiffany Sinegal, 39, 915 McKinnley St., Jennings. Generic warrant.
Latorris Andre Conley, 37 , 901 Harris St., Lafayette. Generic warrant; probation violation.
Oliver John Martin, 38, no address given. Generic warrant.
Lance Latell Granger, 49, 803 St. Charles, Lafayette. Three generic warrants.
Orlando Olivera-Garcia, 32, Duson. Two generic warrants; hold for another agency.
Joseph Perry Johnson, 43, 2313 Agnes Broussard Road. Generic warrant.
Dusten William Dore, 36, 4804 Loreauville Road. Probation violation.
Deon D. Washington, 20, 2806 Riverwood Road. Second degree cruelty to a juvenile; battery of a dating partner; failure to appear.
DECEMBER 21
Stephen Terreal Boutte, 23, 638 Agnes St., Breaux Bridge. Terrorizing; resisting an officer; simple criminal damage to property; obstruction of justice; theft of items valued $0 to $300.
Nicholas John Fruge, 31, 1434 Oakley St., Thibodaux. Hold for another agency.
Caelan Joseph Sam, 21, 1006 Oak Crest Circle. Domestic abuse – child endangerment; false imprisonment.
DECEMBER 22
Corey James Myers, 49, 4206 Suzette St. Aggravated assault; simple criminal damage to property; interfering with emergency communication – all other; parole violation.
Briley Joseph Breaux, 31, 104 Railroad Road. Simple criminal damage to property - $500 and over.
Courtney L. Sparrow, 32, 909 Weeks St. Hold for another agency.
Seth Joseph Savoy, 36, 1016 Shelton Ave. Possession of a firearm or carrying of a concealed weapon; false imprisonment; aggravated assault with a firearm; failure to appear.
DECEMBER 23
Jaquinceton Martel Dauphine, 25, 16441 Sharrells Ferry Road, #1006, Baton Rouge. Possession - schedule II narcotics; possession with intent to distribute - schedule I; possession of a firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substances; drag racing; signal for turning movement and required signals.
Khamanh Vongchanh, 45, 608 Mississippi St. Unauthorized removal of a vehicle; prohibited acts - distribution of drug paraphernalia; violation of protective order.
DECEMBER 24
Kent Ray Simon, 39, 516 Elizabeth St. Manufacture/distribution/possession with intent to distribute - schedule II narcotics; second or subsequent offenses; prohibited acts - distribution of drug paraphernalia; turning movement and required signal.
Perry Michael Stokes, 30, 234 Johnson Alley, Lot B. Manufacture/distribution/possession with intent to distribute - schedule II narcotics; possession - schedule II narcotics; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia.
Justin David Savoy, 36, 4115 Hwy. 14. Domestic abuse battery.
DECEMBER 25
Dickie James Estelle, 52, 817 Julia St. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
DECEMBER 26
Kesyrek Antoine, 25, 403 Oday Road. Two counts failure to appear; domestic abuse - child endangerment; two counts possession - schedule II narcotics; possession - schedule IV; two counts simple possession - marijuana; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of a minor; manufacture/distribution/possession with intent to distribute - schedule II narcotics; illegal carrying of a weapon.
Christopher Sampa, 24, 2315 Valery Road. Domestic abuse - child endangerment.
Ryan Scott Jordan, 26, 206 West LeBlanc St., Lake Charles. Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; display of plate.
Aldon Dale Harris, 55, 1218 Felicity St., Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
DECEMBER 27
Kimberly Rogers, 38, 6609 Youngsville Road, #3. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated - first offense; aggravated battery; reckless operation of a vehicle.
Darryl Terrell Jones, 26, 9426 Avis Avenue, #08, Baton Rouge. Generic warrant.
Brayan Cruz, 30, no address given. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated - first offense; battery of a police officer; resisting an officer; hit and run.