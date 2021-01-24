IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
DECEMBER 19
Dakota McCord, 23, 2104 Curtis Lane. Driving while intoxicated - first offense.
Jiles Michael Landry, 26, 208 Dooley, Delcambre. Aggravated assault with a firearm, domestic abuse battery.
Stanley Cudarry Linzer Jr., 39, 819 L. Dubois Road. Failure to appear, cruelty to animals, dogs at large, possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substances, possession with intent - schedule I, principal to aggravated assault.
Errol Lynn Robinson Jr., 36, 216 Dahlia St. Possession with intent - schedule I.
Cassandra Walker, 44, 700 Walton St. Nonconsensual disclosure of a private image.
DECEMBER 20
Charles Beverly, 28, 921 Oak St. Two counts domestic abuse - child endangerment, theft of goods under $100, hold for another agency.
Davontre Henderson, 22, 602 Katherine St., Jeanerette. Resisting arrest by flight, reckless operation of vehicle, off road vehicle on roadway.
DECEMBER 21
James Blake Buteaux, 31, 5113 Avery Island Road. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance - schedule I, driving while intoxicated.
Pamela Marie Soudy, 39, 5628 Boat Shop Road, Erath. Schedule II drugs, possession with intent - schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia, schedule I drugs, possession with intent - schedule I, possession of legend drugs, turning/required signal, no insurance, renewal registration.
Jatyran Kendelle Sylvester, 28, 678 Tina St., Breaux Bridge. Hold for another agency.
Ronald Guillory, 46, 4313 J.E. Miller Road, Starks. Hold for another agency.
Tanya Lynn romero, 41, 2109 Badger Trail. Driving while intoxicated, driver’s license suspended, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana over 200 grams, possession of a controlled dangerous substance - schedule II, possession of schedule I - marijuana.
ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
JANUARY 7
Gerald Tramond Sophus, 31, Franklin. No seat belt, texting while driving, driving under suspension, failure to appear.
Reginald Johnson, 58, Franklin. Possession of marijuana.
Morgan Leblanc, 21, Franklin. Proper equipment required on vehicles, no insurance.
JANUARY 8
Jason John Lanclos, 46, Franklin. Simple battery of the infirmed.
JANUARY 12
Trevion Jackson, 18, Four Corners. Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, transactions involving drug proceeds.
Lakeisha Charles, 43, Jeanerette. Tail lamp required, no insurance, possession of schedule I - marijuana.
JANUARY 13
Ladelrica Verrett, 36, Franklin. Driving under suspension.
Deondre Johnson, 33, Jeanerette. Possession of marijuana.
FRANKLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
JANUARY 3
Jameon Jack, 37, West Ibert St., Franklin. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated - first offense.
JANUARY 5
Gary Jones, 53, Ibert St., Franklin. Criminal trespassing, possession of drug paraphernalia.
JANUARY 7
Genevia Dauphine, 35, Easy St., Franklin. Failure to appear.