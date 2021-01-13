FRANKLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
DECEMBER 22
Abrianti Colar, 26, Ibert St., Franklin. Domestic abuse battery, failure to appear.
DECEMBER 23
Sybil LeBouef, 64, Canal Drive, Franklin. Simple assault.
Terry Curry, 66, Canal Drive, Franklin. Simple battery.
DECEMBER 25
Patricia Orona, 34, Cayce St., Franklin. Taking contraband into a penal institution.
DECEMBER 26
Jamie Rivera, 36, Malcolm St., Franklin. Failure to appear.
Anthony Wells, 70, Antigo Alley, Franklin. Theft.
DECEMBER 27
Cheddrick Roberson, 41, Bigler St., Franklin. Failure to appear.
DECEMBER 28
Alton Fine, 30, Gum St., Franklin. Failure to appear.
Lonny Baker Sr., 55, Twelfth St., Franklin. Theft.
DECEMBER 30
Dayton Madison, 25, Tarlton St., Jeanerette. Probation violation.
Benjamin Theriot, 32, Bigler St., Franklin. Domestic abuse battery - strangulation.