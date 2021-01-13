FRANKLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT

The following were booked into the city jail:

DECEMBER 22

Abrianti Colar, 26, Ibert St., Franklin. Domestic abuse battery, failure to appear.

DECEMBER 23

Sybil LeBouef, 64, Canal Drive, Franklin. Simple assault.

Terry Curry, 66, Canal Drive, Franklin. Simple battery.

DECEMBER 25

Patricia Orona, 34, Cayce St., Franklin. Taking contraband into a penal institution.

DECEMBER 26

Jamie Rivera, 36, Malcolm St., Franklin. Failure to appear.

Anthony Wells, 70, Antigo Alley, Franklin. Theft.

DECEMBER 27

Cheddrick Roberson, 41, Bigler St., Franklin. Failure to appear.

DECEMBER 28

Alton Fine, 30, Gum St., Franklin. Failure to appear.

Lonny Baker Sr., 55, Twelfth St., Franklin. Theft.

DECEMBER 30

Dayton Madison, 25, Tarlton St., Jeanerette. Probation violation.

Benjamin Theriot, 32, Bigler St., Franklin. Domestic abuse battery - strangulation.

