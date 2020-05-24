IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
MAY 4
Willie Francisco Jr., 33, 412 Robertson St. Hold for another agency, felony carrying illegal weapon, possession of marijuana, possession of firearm with obliterated serial number, proclamation state emergency.
Kevin Jude August Jr., 20, 1706 Maude Ave., Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
Jonathon Michael Flores, 20, 2719 Jefferson Island Road. Forgery, attempted theft.
Carl Adam Bennett, 42, 604 E. St. Victor St., Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
MAY 5
Jeremy Lee Breaux, 46, 705 Dugas Road. Domestic abuse battery.
MAY 6
Delexious Dubwar Dabney, 41, 209 S. Jefferson St., Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
MAY 7
Tahj Javon Boatman, 22, 2040 Waters Drive, Marrero. Theft of goods over $500.
Rodney James Stevens, 53, 2512 Brenda Drive. Theft of goods over $500, possession of stolen things.
Caleb Jamal August, 19, 1905 Church St., Jeanerette. Simple burglary.
MAY 8
Tiffany Maria Arceneaux, 37, 503 Alice Drive, Lafayette. Entry/remaining after forbidden.
John Gerard Jr., 41, 311 Harrell Drive, Lafayette. Failure to appear.
Devon Guidry, 27, 1327 Old Spanish Trail. Violation of probation.
Tanya Lynn Romero, 41, 2109 Badger Trail. Simple burglary.
MAY 9
Keshon Lumpkin, 21, 7610 April Court. Hold for another agency.
Tyes Lewis, 23, 136 Ancelete St. Hold for another agency.
Brandie Sons, 40, 5619 Sportsman Drive. Failure to appear.
Tyler Ray Landry, 29, 502 S. Lewis St. Hold for another agency.
MAY 10
Misti Rae Carrere, 31, 104 Verdin St. Aggravated battery.
Alex James Leblanc, 32, 609 French St. Possession of drugs-schedule II.
Louis Mark Guillot, 58, 216 Hopkins St. Possession of drugs-schedule II & IV, possession of legend drugs, reckless operation of a vehicle, disturbing the peace by profanity.
Charles W. Shea, 49, no address given. Possession of drugs-schedule II, violation of controlled dangerous substance law, possession of drug paraphernalia, disregarding stop/yield signs, bicycle-improper lane.
MAY 11
Irvin Hypolite Dauphine III, 19, 802 St. Peter St., Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
Tevin J. Oppenheimer, 26, 719 Hopkins St. Possession of drugs-schedule I, II & IV, possession with intent-schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ashley N. Thibodeaux, 35, 5718 Ponderosa Drive. Possession of fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
MAY 12
Danielle Nicole Johnson, 31, 2801 Dalbor St., Jeanerette. Possession of drugs-schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Theresa Ann Provost, 57, 409 Domingue St., Jeanerette. Possession of drugs-schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia.
MAY 13
Jamall A. Walters, 28, 619 Cypress Road, Jeanerette. Negligent homicide, riding on vehicle.
Clarende J. Payton, 51, 716 St. Mary St. First degree-murder.
Jo Lynn Kennedy, 37, 515 St. Mary St. Domestic abuse with child endangerment.
Melvin Charles Washington, 62, 2500 Brittany Drive. Domestic abuse battery.
MAY 14
David Joseph Landry, 39, 5405 L. Romero Road. Parole violation, failure to appear.
Ryan Christopher Segura, 25, 6605 Four Seasons Road. Possession of drugs-schedule IV, felony carrying illegal weapon, modify exhaust system, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driver’s license suspended, liability security required, possession of stolen things.
Drake Landry, 20, 224 Guadaloupe St. Driving while intoxicated, obstructing public passages, open alcohol container in vehicle, no insurance.
Charles Caston, 59, 3004 Weeks Island Road. Domestic abuse battery, simple criminal damage to property.
Rodric Brown, 25, no address given. Possession with intent-schedule I & IV, transactions involving drug proceeds.
Jordan Edward Haynes, 27, 1302 Adrian St. Possession of drugs-schedule III, possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substances.
FRANKLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
MAY 2
Tracey Mitchell, 27, Isaac Street, Franklin. Failure to appear.
Demondre Watson, 23, Oak Street, Franklin. No seat belt, driving under suspension, possession of drugs-schedule I/marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, illegal carrying of a weapon.
MAY 3
Jennifer Melanson, 21, Bigler Street, Franklin. Possession of drugs-schedule I/marijuana.
Glen LaPoint, 22, Bigler Street, Franklin. Possession of drugs-scheule I/marijuana, illegal carrying of a weapon.
Tarik Rouchon, 20, Highway 83, Franklin. No seat belt, possession with intent-schedule I/marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Vanshonne Brown, 45, Seventh Street, Franklin. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated, driving under suspension, careless operation, possession of an alcoholic beverage in vehicle, two counts-failure to appear.