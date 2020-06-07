ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
MAY 19
Kenneth Ray Collins Sr., 63, 501 Flattown Road, Charenton. Careless operation, second-driving while intoxicated.
MAY 20
Caylin Renee Moneaux, 22, 222 Pollard Ave., New Iberia. Driving while intoxicated.
MAY 23
Stanley James Butler Jr., 41, 1441 Mitchell Street, Franklin. Reckless operation without accident.
MAY 26
Kalep Michael Thomas, 27, 224 MLK Road, Charenton. Domestic abuse battery.
MAY 27
Carl Wayne Allen Jr., 28, 771 Deforest Brown Lane, Franklin. Failure to appear.
MAY 29
Nicole Lynn Benedietto, 36, 909 N. Prairie Road, Franklin. Possession of marijuana, stop/yield sign violation.
MAY 31
David J. Robertson Jr., 22, 204 Rod Lane, Baldwin. Possession of marijuana, improper lane usage.