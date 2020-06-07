ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE

The following were booked into the parish jail:

MAY 19

Kenneth Ray Collins Sr., 63, 501 Flattown Road, Charenton. Careless operation, second-driving while intoxicated.

MAY 20

Caylin Renee Moneaux, 22, 222 Pollard Ave., New Iberia. Driving while intoxicated.

MAY 23

Stanley James Butler Jr., 41, 1441 Mitchell Street, Franklin. Reckless operation without accident.

MAY 26

Kalep Michael Thomas, 27, 224 MLK Road, Charenton. Domestic abuse battery.

MAY 27

Carl Wayne Allen Jr., 28, 771 Deforest Brown Lane, Franklin. Failure to appear.

MAY 29

Nicole Lynn Benedietto, 36, 909 N. Prairie Road, Franklin. Possession of marijuana, stop/yield sign violation.

MAY 31

David J. Robertson Jr., 22, 204 Rod Lane, Baldwin. Possession of marijuana, improper lane usage.

