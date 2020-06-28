IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
JUNE 2
Rose F. Perrodin, 54, 1306 Leon Landry Road. Forgery.
Karen Landry Romero, 56, 1029 Hugh Daspit Road, St. Martinville. Failure to appear, driving while intoxicated, use of wireless device prohibited, traffic control signal violation.
Dequincy Jovon Sereal, 31, 315 W. Pershing St. Probation violation.
Christopher Tyler, 53, 2304 Darnell Road. Second-driving while intoxicated, flight from an officer, driving on roadway lined for traffic, threatening a public official.
Kerry Joseph Louviere, 61, 6705 John Lewis Road. Aggravated battery.
Shaye Christopher Segura, 25, 209 S. Jefferson St., Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
Irie D. Hilliard, 27, 815 S. St. Charles St., Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
JUNE 3
Kenneth Martin Landry Jr., 27, 2801 E. Old Spanish Trail. Possession with intent-schedule I & II, possession of drugs-schedule I, proceeds derived from drug transactions, resisting an officer, reckless operation, turn signal required, parole violation.
Tyrik Landry, 21, 609 MLK Drive, Delcambre. Failure to appear, second degree-aggravated battery.
Gretchen M. Mitchell, 28, 3002 Stanford Oil Road, Shreveport. Forgery, theft of goods over $500.
JUNE 4
Peter Charles Collins, 48, 2017 Main St., Jeanerette. Possession with intent-schedule I, transactions involving drug offense proceeds, parole violation.
Thomas Glenn Lowe, 38, 1702 Iberia St. Domestic abuse with child endangerment, domestic abuse battery, domestic abuse/aggravated assault.
JUNE 5
Melvin Joseph Stansbury, 54, 1505 Center St. Second-possession of marijuana.
Ian Roberts, 29, 1208 Eden St. Failure to appear, domestic abuse battery, resisting an officer, violation of probation.
Dylan Jenkins, 28, 565 Peach Creek Drive, Rosanky, TX. Monetary instrument abuse, theft.
Trey Breaux, 28, 1404 Dehart. Possession of drugs-schedule I, II & IV, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer.
JUNE 6
Jada Lynn Landry, 22, 105 Dark Alley. Failure to appear.
Joshua James Peltier, 37, 715 Julia St. Domestic abuse battery, reckless operation.
Susan C. Eldridge, 55, 2510 Erath St. Aggravated battery.
Jason Coby Sinegal, 32, 405 E. Vermilion St., Abbeville. Domestic abuse battery.
Cliff Joseph Jones, 49, 2714 Main St., Jeanerette. Domestic abuse battery, disturbing the peace by intoxication.
JUNE 7
Jhamad Mark Allen, 23, 809 Audrey St. Failure to appear.
Clarence Edward Toussaint, 33, 2103 Georgia St., Jeanerette. Hold for another agency.
Passionate Amori Narcisse, 28, 502 W. Admiral Doyle Drive. Filing false records, criminal mischief/false report, interference with child custody.
JUNE 8
Austin James Romero, 26, no address given. Probation violation.
Willie Francisco Jr., 33, 412 Robertson St. Domestic abuse by strangulation, possession of drugs-schedule I/marijuana.
Ahmed M. Khawaldeh, 21, 1013 Rose Dawn Lane, Lafayette. Cruelty to a juvenile, false imprisonment.
Arnez D. Jack, 31, 558 E. St. Peter St. Aggravated flight from an officer, possession of drugs-schedule I & IV, violation of controlled dangerous substances law, resisting an officer, reckless operation, hit and run driving.
Jacobi Lamar JohnLouis, 30, 522 Dominique St., Jeanerette. Felony carrying illegal weapon, flight using a motor vehicle, illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of drug paraphernalia, turn signal required, driver not licensed.
JUNE 9
Bobby Antoine Doucette Jr., 41, 1524 Adam St. Theft.
Angela Rene Bonin, 53, 105 N. Voltier Ave. Hold for another agency, theft, exploitation of elderly/disabled, criminal trespassing, hit and run driving, attempted theft, simple criminal damage to property, theft.
JUNE 10
Jeremy M. Smith, 34, 745 Rosalie St. Domestic abuse by strangulation.
Ricky James Romero, 40, 4702 Plantation Village. Failure to appear.
Tyrun D. Abraham, 27, 338 Deare St. Aggravated battery.
Marquis Joseph Daniels, 27, 1012 Virginia St. Simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, violation of probation.
Trent Michael Smith, 27, 249 Courville, Bunkie. Aggravated assault with a firearm.
James A. Granger, 35, 302 N. Geoffroy St., Erath. Three counts-possession with intent-schedule I & II, possession of legend drugs, unlawful production/manufature/distribution or possession of hallucinogenic plants, possession of drug paraphernalia, proceeds derived from drug transactions, failure to obtain special sex offender ID card.
Emilie Marie Sons, 31, 109 St. Germaine St., Jeanerette. Three counts-possession with intent-schedule I & II, possession of legend drugs, unlawful production/manufature/distribution or possession of hallucinogenic plants, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lindsey Kay Willis, 34, 301 N. Boudreaux, Kaplan. Possession of drugs-schedule I & II, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Michael Paul Scioneaux, 50, 1211 W. Main St. Possession of drugs-schedule I & III, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Toshia Clay, 49, 1211 W. Main St. Possession of drugs-schedule I & III, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dariuse Davon Polidore, 30, 401 Ira St., Jeanerette. Felony carrying illegal weapon, possession/deal firearm with obliterated serial number, aggravated flight from an officer, possession of firearm with controlled dangerous substances, simple criminal damage to property, possession of drugs-schedule I/marijuana, vehicle must use light lamp, disregarding yield signs, turning signals required.
JUNE 11
Shamakia Marie Cormier, 36, 5318 Old Spanish Trail. Violation of probation, entry/remaining after forbidden, resisting by refusal to identify.
Niles Anthony Francis, 27, 900 W. Fran St. Domestic abuse with child endangerment, violation of protective order.
Curt James Tauzin, 51, 211 S. Main St., Loreauville. Two counts-failure to pay child support.
Courtlynn Diamond Williams, 23, 119 Dark Alley. Entry/remaining after forbidden.
Daurean Sheniell Jones, 38, 116 Iris St., Thibodeau. Dating partner abuse.
Kelly Stephen Harpster Jr., 20, 509 Oak St. Driving while intoxicated with child endangerment, violate one-way traffic.
Jameshia Smith, 24, 4115 Rulius Ransonet, Jeanerette. Disturbing the peace by profanity, resisting an officer, criminal trespassing.
Christopher Lee Robertson, 40, 606 Pellerin. Driving while intoxicated, possession of drugs-schedule I/marijuana, drive on right if possible, failure to appear.
NEW IBERIA POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into jail by the city:
JUNE 6
Jada Landry, 22, 105 Dark Alley. Second degree-attempted murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault.
JUNE 7
Passionate A. Narcisse, 28, 502 W. Admiral Doyle Drive. Giving false report, filing false public records, attempted interference with child custody.
JUNE 8
Willie Francisco, 33, 412 Robertson St. Domestic abuse battery by strangulation, possession of synthetic marijuana.
Ahmed Khawaldeh, 21, 1013 Rose Dawn Lane, Lafayette. False imprisonment, cruelty to a juvenile.
Arneze Jack, 31, 558 St. Peter St. Reckless operation, hit and run driving, possession of drugs-schedule I & IV, resisting an officer, aggravated flight, possession of drugs in a drug-free zone.
ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
JUNE 15
Connie R. Monceaux, 40, 225 Hunting Road, Franklin. Aggravated cruelty to animals.
Troy L. Singleton Sr., 53, 100 Lanceslin St., Baldwin. Driving while intoxicated, no tail lights.
JUNE 16
Ronald R. Demby Jr., 33, 1803 Gay Drive, Franklin. Improper lane usage, possession of marijuana.
Megan E. Hatcherson, 31, 223 Sanders St., Franklin. Possession of marijuana.
Cutter P. Naquin, 20, 1754 Hwy 83, Franklin. Possession with intent-synthetic cannabinoids, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Fitzgerald D. Marks, 34, 214 Sorrell Railroad Row, Jeanerette. Speeding, resisting an officer by flight.
Clarence Elair Jr., 50, 1706 W. Ibert St., Franklin. Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
JUNE 18
Donnell Darby, 43, 106 Isabella St., Franklin. Failure to appear.
Jacob Zirlott, 36, 1057 Cayce St., Franklin. Driving left of center, driving under suspension, resisting an officer, possession of drugs-schedule II/methamphetamine, possession with intent-marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, transactions involving drug proceeds.
Roni M. Landry, 31, 137 Paul Lane, Franklin. Possession of with intent-schedule I/marijuana, possession of drugs-schedule II/methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
FRANKLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
MAY 29
John Boyd, 21, Alexander Lane, Franklin. Possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, possession of drugs-schedule I/marijuana, failure to appear.
MAY 30
Terrance Ballet, 45, Bud Street, Franklin. Simple battery.
MAY 31
Barry Murney, 58, Barrone Street, Baldwin. Two counts-violation of a protective order, simple assault, failure to appear.
JUNE 4
Adrianna Barto, 50, Willow St., Franklin. Criminal mischief, interfering with a law enforcement investigation.
JUNE 5
Kevin Freeman, 30, Mechanic St., Franklin. Disturbing the peace by loud and profane language, resisting an officer.
JUNE 15
Shawn Jenkins, 43, Morris Street, Franklin. Obscenity.
Albert Walters, 43, Eleventh Street, Franklin. Simple battery of elderly/disabled, simple burglary.
JUNE 17
Traci Burke, 33, Lee Charles Street, Franklin. Obstruction of justice, extortion.
CHITIMACHA POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
JUNE 7
Geraldine Sifuentes, 54, Lacy Street, Franklin. Theft.
JUNE 10
Scott Louviere, 35, Irish Bend Road, Franklin. Criminal trespassing, violation of a protective order.