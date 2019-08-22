NEW IBERIA POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into jail by the city:
JULY 12
David Segura, 46, 410.5 E. Dale St. Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hunter Viator, 27, 416 Orange Grove. Third-driving while intoxicated, possession of drugs-schedule I.
Kwaymar Michael, 30, 715 W. Washington St. Remaining after forbidden.
Cody J. Menard, 30, 502 W. Admiral Doyle Drive. Simple criminal damage to property, resisting an officer, possession of controlled dangerous substances-schedule I, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Shamie McDaniel, 31, 608 E. Pershing St. Possession of drugs-schedule I.
JULY 14
Ian Roberts, 29, 1525 Montagne. Domestic abuse battery.
Andrew Richs, 24, 1310 W. Congress St., Lafayette. Third-driving while intoxicated, driving under suspension, resisting an officer by providing false information, careless operation.
Dannie Moore III, 20, 2906 Holly Lane. Curfew violation, possession of drugs-schedule I, possession of drug paraphernalia.
JULY 15
Carrol Vital, 53, 1126 Fulton St. Distribution of drugs-schedule II, monies derived from drug transactions, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstruction of justice.
Toddrick Little, 34, Copp Street, Jeanerette. Curfew violation, resisting an officer by flight, no insurance, no driver’s license, improper display of license plate.
Matina Ables, 62, 815 Julia St. Curfew violation, simple possession of drugs-schedule I, possession of drugs-schedule II.
Tessa Dye, 48, 117 Inez St., Jeanerette. Driving while intoxicated, careless operation.
Quilan Walker, 19, 518 Field St. Simple criminal damage to property, resisting an officer, simple assault.
Jessica Morris, 19, 614 Oak Manor Drive. Resisting an officer with force/violence, two counts-battery of a police officer, obstruction of justice.
Cory J. Walker, 39, no address given. Violation of a protective order.
JULY 16
Romontae Preston, 29, 1301 Versailles. Possession of legend drugs, possession with intent-schedule I.
Devin Delahoussaye, 21, 600 McDonald St. Domestic abuse with child endangerment.
Randy Mitchell, 41, 935 Center St. Child desertion, simple assault.
Justin Savoy, 34, 1145 S. Weeks St. Simple battery, criminal trespassing.
JULY 17
Cody Romero, 28, 1209 St. Jude St. Possession with intent-schedule I, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts-illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of a juvenile.
Katherine Small, 44, 1010 Shelton Ave. Probation revocation, disturbing the peace.
Jacob Borres, 20, 514 McHennlay. Probation revocation, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Trevor Morrison, 21, 1302 Adrian St. Possession of drugs-schedule I.
Jo Lynn Kennedy, 36, 515 St. Mary St. Two counts-child desertion.
Kierra Washington, 26, 1523 St. Joseph St. Domestic abuse with child endangerment.
JULY 18
Jason Cooper, 21, no address given. Theft.
Michael Alexander, 26, 102 CV Jackson. Domestic abuse with child endangerment, possession of drugs-schedule I.
Wesly Dwyer, 24, 3113 Captain Cade Road, Broussard. Possession of drugs-schedule I, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple burglary.
JULY 19
Ian Roberts, 29, 1525 Montagne St. Violation of a protective order.
Byron Sonia, 39, 232 St. Joseph St., Franklin. Driving while intoxicated.
JULY 20
Brandon Delahoussaye, 31, 621 Compton St. Violation of a protective order.
Ricky Pourciaux, 35, 216 Field St. Non-support.
Jennifer Payne, 39, 229 Clement St., Metarie. Failure to appear.
Keisha Boudreaux, 28, 5015 Alta B Drive. Theft, possession of drugs-schedule II & IV.
Kayla Darby, 25, 5015 Alta B Drive. Possession of drugs-schedule II.
Landon Jefferson, 28, 112 Sparrow St. Theft, criminal damage to property.
Jarrid Narcisse, 24, 1151 Loreauville Hwy. Possession of stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Andre Narcisse, 38, 1151 Loreauville Hwy.Possession of stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Joshua Watts, 28, 620 W. Admiral Doyle Drive. Simple battery.
JULY 21
Cameron Phillips, 25, 712 N. Pine Road, Grammercy. Possession of drugs-schedule I.
Ronald Trahan, 49, 6205 E. Admiral Doyle Drive, Jeanerette. Two counts-possession of drugs-schedule II, possession of stolen things.
David J. Landry, 38, 5405 L. Romero Road. Stop sign violation, driving under suspension, resisting an officer.
Cody Romero, 35, 1513 Dehart St. Expired inspection sticker, expired driver’s license.
JULY 22
Cassidy Lynn McDaniel, 25, 5116 Jules Boudreaux Road. Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs-schedule I, simple escape.
Richard Powell, 67, 4607 Donna Drive. Solicitation of prostitution.
JULY 23
Nicole St. Julien, 43, 331 Brian St. Disturbing the peace by intoxication.
Jermaine Youman, 34, 405 Johnston St. Possession with intent-schedule I, monies derive from drug transactions, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, no firearm zone, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances, possession of legend drug.
Jared Paul Leverne, 34, 5417 Laurent Road. Theft.
JULY 24
Javorius Boss, 19, 600 Mixon St. Second degree-attempted murder, obstruction of justice, illegal use of weapon.
John Pichoff, 28, 602 Bank Ave. Domestic abuse battery by strangulation, resisting an officer by providing false information.
Brian Carroll, 42, 606 Field St. Driving under the influence, careless operation, driving under suspension.
JULY 25
Mark Farrier, 37, 21114 A St. Driving under the influence, careless operation.
Danny A. Narcisse, 46, 911 E. Pershing St. Disturbing the peace by intoxication, remaining after forbidden.
Wilkie Gerac, 32, 829 W. St. Peter St. Violation of a protective order.
JULY 26
Dwayne Davis, 37, 3809 Zip Lane. Aggravated flight, resisting arrest, possession with intent-schedule I, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substances.
Christopher Williams, 35, 1012 Shelton Ave. Possession of drugs-schedule I.
JULY 27
Theotis Deal, 28, 303 Still Waters, Broussard. Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent-schedule I.
Merritt Jones, 39, 418 Weeks Island Road. Possession of drugs-schedule I, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Jeff Adams, 26, 1204 W. Main St. Simple burglary.
JULY 28
Randy Sourivong, 57, 3010 Vientiave St., Broussard. Driving while intoxicated, driving left of center.
Darnel Charles, 49, 2113 Time St., Jeanerette. Interfering with an investigation, resisting an officer, disturbing the peace by intoxication, theft.
Jacoby Harrison, 26, 1013 Mississippi St. Trespassing, criminal damage to property, simple robbery, simple burglary.
Sheretta A. St. Julien, 45, 1038 Wilson St., Cade. Driving while intoxicated, reckless operation, driving under suspension.
JULY 29
Hollie Vice, 31, 129 Center St. Simple criminal damage to property.
Porsha Polk, 26, 910 Cypermort St., Jeanerette. Improper telephone communication.
Alfred Mitchell, 43, 1227 Angie St. Theft.
Scott Boullion, 40, 919 Henshaw St. Battery of a dating partner, simple criminal damage to property, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Qaneshia Frederick, 27, 900 Mississippi St. Cruelty to a juvenile.
Annalewis Lewis, 28, 218 Ambassador W. Lemelle. No driver’s license, no insurance, simple escape, resisting an officer with force/violence, three counts-battery on a police officer, aggravated assault, attempted self-mutilation by prisoner.
James Lewis, 53, 702 E. Pershing St. Aggravated battery, criminal trespassing.
ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
AUGUST 14
Kendriel Wilson, 21, 306 Tallowood St., Franklin. Speeding, possession of marijuana.
Christopher Lee Pike, 50, 349 Hunting Road, Franklin. Disturbing the peace by intoxication, criminal trespassing.
Lonnie Patrick Payton, 40, 224 Mechanic St., Franklin. Driving on roadway laned for traffic, driving under suspension.
AUGUST 15
Joseph Eskind, 19, 6307 Gaspard Road, New Iberia. Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding.
Caitlyn Rose Clay, 30, 423 St. Charles St., Franklin. Driving under suspension, speeding.
AUGUST 16
Donavon Sentrell Washington, 23, 510 Labau St., Baldwin. Possession of drugs-schedule II.
Nicole Lauren Ledet, 33, 7903 Ledet Lane, Jeanerette. Battery of a dating partner.
Jeremy Jamal Randle, 31, 800 Tenth St., Franklin. Failure to appear.
AUGUST 17
Montre Paul Bowser, 19, 106 Sixth St., Baldwin. No headlights, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Christi Lovelle Jefferson, 45, 201 Railroad Ave., Loreauville. Two counts-issuing worthless checks.
Danny Mitchell, 39, 607 Rosebud St., Baldwin. Failure to appear.
Jameon Jontae Jack, 36, 1607 W. Ibert St., Franklin. Attempted kidnapping, disturbing the peace by profanity, simple assault.
Kevin Tyrone Loston Jr., 26, 212 Easy St., Franklin. Possession of marijuana.
AUGUST 18
Tyrone Jevar Weber, 35, 101 Kerry Lane, Charenton. Failure to appear.
CHITIMACHA POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
AUGUST 17
Brittany Thomason-Reese, 21, Bri Anne Drive, New Iberia. Theft.
Randolph Bessard, 64, Jacquelyn Street, Abbeville. Disturbing the peace.
AUGUST 19
Valencia Mitchell, 57, Madison Street, Franklin. Failure to appear.
IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
AUGUST 7
Alicia Chadwick, 46, 102 Canada Drive, Lafayette. Hold for another agency.
Robert Francis O’Nellion, 31, 3606 L. Theriot Road. Domestic abuse with child endangerment, domestic abuse battery.
Oscar Celani, 32, Honduras. Manufacturing fraudulent documents, identity theft, hold for immigration.
Don Wesley Behere, 36, 2929 Stanthony Ave., New Orleans. Failure to appear.
Brandi N. Schaubert, 38, 616 Lafayette St. Failure to appear.
John Jeffery Heimer, 57, 1155 Gold Creek Ave., Battle Mountain, NV. Second-driving while intoxicated.
Taekwon Urquelle Williams, 22, 814 Sam St. Theft of a firearm, violation of a protective order.
Richard S. Hernandez, 35, 6609 Youngsville Hwy., Lafayette. Domestic abuse battery.
Samuel A. Holmes, 27, 104 E. Dale St. Possession with intent-schedule I, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses.
Phetsamone Bud Chanthaphone, 38, 1019 Orange Grove. Driving while intoxicated, general speed law, drive on right if possible, open alcohol container in vehicle, licensee must give notice of address change.
AUGUST 8
Donald Joseph Sinitiere, 43, 1409 Armenco Road. Bike lights/reflectors required, possession of drugs-schedule I, possession of controlled dangerous substance-schedule II, failure to appear, possession of drugs-schedule II, disregarding stop/yield signs.
Quincy Joseph Alexander, 28, 107 Crofton St. Domestic abuse battery.
John Ray, 58, 554 Field St. Entry/remaining after forbidden.
Stacy Arleen Gibson, 42, 1000 Peggy St. Identity theft valued at/over $1000.
Roberta Renee Comeaux, 54, 2705 S. Fieldspan, Duson. Two counts-failure to appear.
Robert James Sons, 27, 1030 Cayce St., Franklin. Simple burglary, possession of drugs-schedule II.
Jonathan Joseph Mire, 33, 2790 Rodeo St., Abbeville. Violation of a protective order.
Geneva Marie Williams, 34, 208 Ann St. Two counts-theft, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, two counts-failure to appear.
Andrew Joseph Grisiaffi, 21, 117 Doris St. First degree-robbery, aggravated battery.
Devante Troy Sons, 20, 3517 Coulee Road. Two counts-failure to appear.
Harland M. Edmond, 33, 1019 St. Jude St. Domestic abuse with child endangerment, domestic abuse battery.