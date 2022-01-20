IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
JANUARY 13
Haley Guillotte, 26, 501 Darby Lane. Theft valued $500 to $999.
Zachary Lemar Robinson, 27, 502 W. Admiral Doyle Drive. Possession of a firearm/concealed by a convicted felon; illegal possession of stolen firearms; two counts home invasion; domestic abuse battery - pregnant victim; domestic abuse - child endangerment; failure to appear; parole violation.
JANUARY 14
Djuan Moses Johnson, 41, 129 Prairie Ave., Possession of a firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substances; illegal use of a weapon; simple possession of schedule I - controlled dangerous substances; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia; possession schedule II narcotics; possession schedule IV; possession of a firearm/concealed by a convicted felon.
Kashia Trenae Green, 24, 405 N. Gertrude St., #204, Abbeville. Generic warrant.
Kondrick D. King, 45, 102 Texaco St. Failure to register - penalties; failure to appear; registration of sex offenders; second or subsequent offenses.
Tre James Landry, 25, 224 Guadalupe St. Four counts failure to appear.
Patrac Pauline Moore, 25, 215 W. 4th St., Crowley. Generic warrant.
Travis Collie Collins, 43, 701 San Jacinto Circle. Failure to appear; two counts failure to register as a sex offender.
Ryan James Thibodeaux, 39, 3719 King St., #71.
Two counts failure to appear; failure to change address.
Ethan Kent Barras, 25, 615 Orange Grove Ave., Failure to appear; simple criminal damage to property; simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
JANUARY 15
Ronald Joseph Dore, 56, 1602 St. Jude Ave. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated - second offense.
Richard Paul Brower, 44, 301 Mullins Road. Possession with intent to distribute - schedule I; violation of controlled dangerous substances law; transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses.
Brayton Joseph Waldmann, 28, 8913 McAnally Road. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated - first offense; reckless operation of a vehicle, open container.
James Devante Stubblefield, 21, 524 Vincent St., Lafayette. Domestic abuse battery.
Lacy Lynn Theriot, 37, 114 Bourgeois St., Loreauville. Violation of protective order.
JANUARY 16
Tristan O’Neal Jones, 30, 1409 Big Kahuna Drive, Jeanerette. Blocking of private driveways, highways and state; open container; operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
JANUARY 17
Kentrelle Beasley, 41, 916 Cypremort St., Jeanerette. Simple burglary; trespassing.
Tiffany M. Arceneaux, 39, no address given. Possession - schedule II narcotics; two counts second or subsequent offenses; possession - schedule IV; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia; entry or remaining in places after being forbidden.
Shane Anthony Ruehle, 25, 7904 Weeks Island Drive. Flight from an officer; generic warrant.
Carmen Becker, 48, 5914 Ozenne Road. Three generic warrants.
Blake Broussard, 26, 1714 New Horizon Drive. Failure to appear.
Brodie Michael Romero, 38, 3712 E. Hwy. 90. Generic warrant.
Cleveland Ayro, 25, 5810 Crowell Drive. Generic warrant.
Bryson L. Johnlewis, 26, 1716 Peach St. Generic warrant.
Lionel Sonnier, 36, 1167 Bayou Alexander Hwy. 10, St. Martinville. Generic warrant.
Jonathon Trey Melton, 22, 10985 Birch Drive, Thornton, Colorado, Probation violation.
JANUARY 18
Devante Sons, 5716 Ponderosa Drive. Unauthorized use of a movable valued $1,000 and over; failure to appear.
ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
JANUARY 1
Ryan A. Boutte, 26, Jeanerette. Driving on right side of road/exceptions; possession of marijuana.
JANUARY 3
Minns S. Robertson Jr., 84, Franklin. Driving under suspension.
JANUARY 6
Jeremy Lee Housely, 39, Charenton. Criminal trespassing; resisting an officer by giving false information; failure to appear.
Fredrick Fournet, 33, Franklin. Cultivation of marijuana; possession of schedule I drugs; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal possession of a firearm; possession of a firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substances.
JANUARY 8
Tommy Dion Carson Sr., 50, Failure to appear.
Curtis Williams, 39, Franklin. Red light violation; improper lane usage; driving while under suspension; possession of schedule I - marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.
JANUARY 9
Yolanda Faye Baker, 47, Franklin. License plate required; driver must be licensed; no insurance; possession of drug paraphernalia; two counts failure to appear.
JANUARY 10
Raymond Deszone Depass, 20, Baldwin. Two counts failure to appear.
JANUARY 11
Charles Lionel Nerve, 39, New Iberia. Failure to appear.
Marvin Anthony Gabriel, 30, Baldwin. Two counts failure to appear.
FRANKLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the parish jail:
DECEMBER 15
Cody Trosclair, 30, First St., Franklin. Disturbing the peace while intoxicated; criminal trespassing.
DECEMBER 18
Jonah Madison, 27, Second St., Franklin. Four counts criminal conspiracy; four counts criminal mischief; four counts false communication with intent to cause an emergency response; four counts terrorizing.
Christopher Hawkins, 54, Navara St., Charenton. Speeding; no driver’s license; stop sign violation.
Jessica Trahan, 36, Santa Clara St., New Iberia. Theft; failure to appear.
Joel Loustalot, 34, Cayce St., Franklin. Theft; criminal trespassing.
DECEMBER 19
Tynell Levine, 31, Willow St., Franklin. Simple battery.
DECEMBER 20
Carl Dupas, 58, Iberia St., Franklin. Criminal mischief.
Jonathan Louviere, 18, Willow St., Franklin. Four counts criminal conspiracy; four counts terrorizing; four counts false communication with the intent to cause an emergency response; four counts criminal mischief.
DECEMBER 21
Kayla Pope, 32, Autumn Lane, Jeanerette. Theft.
Dewade Howard, 53, Tenth St., Franklin. Disturbing the peace; simple criminal damage to property.
DECEMBER 29
Janice Baptiste, 68, Morris St., Franklin. Criminal trespassing; simple burglary.
JANUARY 1
Shenique Jones, 39, Mitchell St., Franklin. Simple battery.
Jessica Trahan, 36, Santa Clara St., New Iberia. Theft.
JANUARY 9
Justin Richardson, 33, St. Charles St., Franklin. Domestic abuse battery - strangulation.