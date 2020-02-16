ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
JANUARY 31
Tyjuandre Darrell Harris, 23, 502 Fredrick Lane, Baldwin. Failure to appear.
Raniqua K’tre Toussaint, 18, 615 Fifth St., Franklin. Disturbing the peace by fighting.
FEBRUARY 1
Debra Ann Mack, 62, 1509 Dehart Drive, New Iberia. Improper lane usage, driving while intoxicated.
Roger Clements, 61, 1291 Prairie Road Cir., Franklin. Leash law.
FEBRUARY 2
Charlie Hurst, 52, 2415 First St., Jeanerette. Improper display of license plates, driving under suspension.
Blake Edward Chenvert, 22, 5100 Freyou Road, New Iberia. No taillights, no insurance, driving under suspension.
Frank Clyde Small Jr., 39, 405 Third St., Franklin. Use of wireless device for text and social media while driving, improper lane usage, driving under suspension, possession with intent-schedule I/MDMA, transactions involving drug proceeds, possession of controlled dangerous substances in a drug-free zone.
FEBRUARY 3
Robert Keith Deville, 31, 5709 Hwy. 14, New Iberia. Possession of drugs-schedule IV, sale/distribution/possession of legend drug without prescription, driving on roadway laned for traffic.
Elijah Westley, 20, 406 CL Smith, New Iberia. Failure to appear.
Courtney Jamal Richardson, 34, 106 W. Third St., Franklin. Simple criminal damage to property, resisting arrest or officer.
Marquis Brown, 27, 109 Edwards Lane, Four Corners. Possession of drugs-schedule I/marijuana.