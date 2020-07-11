IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
JUNE 18
Dirk Gerard Landry, 31, 202 Druilhet St., Jeanerette. Pornography with a juvenile.
Shaquille O’Neal Daniels, 26, 417 Richard Ave. Domestic abuse battery, parole violation.
Paul Conner, 56, 1004 Versaillies Crest. Hold for another agency, two counts-theft $300-$499, theft under $300, entry/remaining after forbidden.
Drake Landry, 21, 224 Guadaloupe St. Theft, possession with intent-schedule I, possession of drug paraphernalia, transactions involving drug proceeds, possession of firearm with controlled dangerous substances.
Summar Chauvin, 39, 1211 W. Main St. Theft of goods over $500, issuing worthless check
Maycisco Vincell Fields, Sr., 48, 807 MLK Drive, Jeanerette. Domestic abuse with child endangerment.
Alvin Willis, 32, 1112 Old Kaplan Hwy., Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
NEW IBERIA POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into jail by the city:
JUNE 16
Ryne Maturin, 803 Leroy St. Illegal carrying of weapons.
Harley Delahoussaye, 26, 901 Daspit Road. Contempt of court.
Tevin Oppenheimer, 27, 808 Bayard St. Possession of drugs-schedule IV, possession of drug paraphernalia.
JUNE 17
Ganarius Brooks, 1015 Mississippi St. Two counts-possession with intent-schedule IV, monies derived from drug transactions, resisting an officer.
Alaric Jones, 34, 1015 Mississippi St. Two counts-possession with intent-schedule IV, monies derived from drug transactions, speeding, aggravated flight.
FRANKLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
JUNE 22
Sasha Johnson, 24, Guidroz Street, Franklin. Disturbing the peace by fighting.
Torrance Arbuthnot Sr., 44, Bud Street, Franklin. Possession of drugs-schedule I/marijuana, failure to appear.
JUNE 26
Evella Thomas, 33, Charles Lane, Jeanerette. Two counts-failure to appear.
JUNE 27
Kient Martin, 30, Myra Street, Franklin. Failure to appear, two counts-possession of drugs-schedule I, possession of drug paraphernalia, careless operation.
JUNE 28
Isis Dapremont, 24, Robertson Street, Franklin. Two counts-failure to appear.