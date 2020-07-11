IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE

The following were booked into the parish jail:

JUNE 18

Dirk Gerard Landry, 31, 202 Druilhet St., Jeanerette. Pornography with a juvenile.

Shaquille O’Neal Daniels, 26, 417 Richard Ave. Domestic abuse battery, parole violation.

Paul Conner, 56, 1004 Versaillies Crest. Hold for another agency, two counts-theft $300-$499, theft under $300, entry/remaining after forbidden.

Drake Landry, 21, 224 Guadaloupe St. Theft, possession with intent-schedule I, possession of drug paraphernalia, transactions involving drug proceeds, possession of firearm with controlled dangerous substances.

Summar Chauvin, 39, 1211 W. Main St. Theft of goods over $500, issuing worthless check

Maycisco Vincell Fields, Sr., 48, 807 MLK Drive, Jeanerette. Domestic abuse with child endangerment.

Alvin Willis, 32, 1112 Old Kaplan Hwy., Abbeville. Hold for another agency.

NEW IBERIA POLICE DEPARTMENT

The following were booked into jail by the city:

JUNE 16

Ryne Maturin, 803 Leroy St. Illegal carrying of weapons.

Harley Delahoussaye, 26, 901 Daspit Road. Contempt of court.

Tevin Oppenheimer, 27, 808 Bayard St. Possession of drugs-schedule IV, possession of drug paraphernalia.

JUNE 17

Ganarius Brooks, 1015 Mississippi St. Two counts-possession with intent-schedule IV, monies derived from drug transactions, resisting an officer.

Alaric Jones, 34, 1015 Mississippi St. Two counts-possession with intent-schedule IV, monies derived from drug transactions, speeding, aggravated flight.

FRANKLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT

The following were booked into the city jail:

JUNE 22

Sasha Johnson, 24, Guidroz Street, Franklin. Disturbing the peace by fighting.

Torrance Arbuthnot Sr., 44, Bud Street, Franklin. Possession of drugs-schedule I/marijuana, failure to appear.

JUNE 26

Evella Thomas, 33, Charles Lane, Jeanerette. Two counts-failure to appear.

JUNE 27

Kient Martin, 30, Myra Street, Franklin. Failure to appear, two counts-possession of drugs-schedule I, possession of drug paraphernalia, careless operation.

JUNE 28

Isis Dapremont, 24, Robertson Street, Franklin. Two counts-failure to appear.

