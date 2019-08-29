IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
AUGUST 10
Raymond James Bernard, 44, 721 Courrege St. Second-driving while intoxicated, drive on right if possible, operating a vehicle under suspension.
Anthony Joseph Abatte, 35, 1895 W. Old Spanish Trail. Possession of drugs-schedule II, simple possession of marijuana, resisting an officer, bike light/reflectors required.
Ronald Martin, 58, 717 Breaux Alley. Possession of controlled dangerous substances with intent-schedule I, flight from an officer, possession of stolen things, hold for another agency.
Ti’ara Kiana Ty’shay White, 22, 502 Lee St. Driver not licensed, license plate switched.
Christopher James JeanLouis, 32, 145 Richelieu Cir. Felony carrying illegal weapon, possession of stolen things, resisting arrest by flight.
Logan Mayeaux, 18, 2417 N. Freyou Road. Theft.
AUGUST 11
Larry Joseph Campbell, 63, 716 Hayes St., Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
Genevieve Marie Martin, 37, 331 Weeks St. Failure to appear, possession of controlled dangerous substance-schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, vehicle headlamp required.
Malacha J. Breaux, 42, 1508 Savoy Road, Youngsville. Theft, criminal trespassing.
Martin Linden, 29, 410 W. Madison St., St. Martinville. Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, self mutilation, battery of a police officer, resisting an officer, driving while intoxicated.
AUGUST 12
Juwan Youman, 25, 909 Cajun St. Second degree-battery, second degree-kidnapping, domestic abuse battery, aggravated assault with a firearm.
Marcus Dell Bergeron Jr., 24, 2002 Weeks Island Road. Possession of drugs-schedule II.
Trevor Hebert, 28, 2619 Captain Cade Road. Terrorizing.
Candice Aguirre, 39, 2852 Hwy. 114, Hessmer. Probation violation.
Blake Anthony Rogers, 27, 201 E. Church St., Delcambre. Hold for another agency.
Lynette Marie Gary, 44, 6608 Bull Island Road. Violation of probation.
Clifton Grant, 32, 8022 S. Thompson Ave., Tacoma. Failure to appear.
Samuel Hebert, 36, 903 Julia St. Failure to appear.
Jeremy Hall, 29, 132 Cherry St., Patterson. Domestic abuse battery.
Zachary Paul Stevens, 36, 7004 Coteau Road. Theft, simple criminal damage to property.
Cody James Menard, 30, 502 W. Admiral Doyle Drive. Possession of drugs-schedule I, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, entry/remaining after forbidden.
AUGUST 13
Akembri T. Thomas, 21, 420 Silver St. Hold for another agency.
Jennifer Mae Francisco, 38, 103 Dark Alley. Failure to appear.
Eldridge Thomas, 31, 802 Main St. Failure to appear.
Todd James Norris Jr., 33, 611 Exey Drive. Four counts-failure to appear.
Janet K. Bourque, 45, 1113 Andrew Drive, St. Martinville. Contempt of court.
Danieul Montelle Francis, 31, 120 Aimee Drive, Carencro. Theft.
Kalep Austin White, 23, 1318 Dillard St. Probation violation.
Jerome Anthony Davis, 33, 205 Dore Alley. Violation of protective order.
Derrick Germance Butler Jr., 27, 1302 Adrian St. Probation violation.
William Glen Wise, 60, 410 S. Lewis St. Possession of drugs-schedule I.
Jirake Dashawn Girouard, 39, no address given. Four counts-simple burglary, theft.
Brandon Gilton, 36, 208 Violet St., Thibodaux. Felony carrying illegal weapon.
Jeremy Clint Leblanc, 30, 719 Lopez Road, Erath. Disturbing the peace by intoxication, traffic control signal, disregarding stop/yield signs, proper control of vehicle, modify exhaust system, disturbing the peace.
Nathan Cleo Delahoussaye, 29, 4812 Eraste Hebert. Hold for another agency, resisting by refusing to identify, flight from an officer.
Deontrell Treyvon Charles, 20, 1256 Martin Luther King, Charenton. Armed robbery/use of firearm, third degree-robbery, second degree-attempted murder, illegal use of weapon, obstruction of justice.
AUGUST 14
Leandrea Fusilier, 34, 335 Deare St. Domestic abuse battery.
Rondrick Lavonn Grant, 22, 966 St. Peter St., Jeanerette. Failure to appear.
Needron Bernard, 34, 2709 N. Captain Cade Road, Broussard. Failure to appear.
Shawn Laray Batiste, 42, Kibbie St., Erath. Possession of drugs-schedule I.
John Paul Segura, 56, 306B Camille. Parole violation.
Paul Demouchet, 23, 98 Woodcrest Crt. Possession of drugs-schedule I.
Trejon Norman, 17, 612.5 Ambassador Lemelle Drive. Hold for another agency.
Kendall L. Norman, 20, 1272 Big Four Corners Road, Jeanerette. First degree-robbery, illegal carrying weapons, felony carrying illegal weapon, obstruction of justice, hold for another agency.
Joseph Felix Debuse, 32, 338 Magnolia St. Possession with intent-schedule II & IV, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs-schedule I & II, license plate switched, driver’s license suspended.
Laura Annette Broussard, 37, 101 Thompson St. Two counts-possession with intent-schedule II, possession with intent-schedule IV, possession of drug paraphernalia.
CHITIMACHA POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
AUGUST 22
Angela Bourque, 46, W. St. Peter Street, New Iberia. Failure to appear.
Jerrell Lockett, 31, Joseph Street, Baldwin. Possession of marijuana.
AUGUST 26
Nata Sedatol, 25, Chitimacha Trail, Charenton. Four counts-mistreatment of animals, 49 counts-possession of legend drugs, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts-unlawful possession of firearms by a convicted felon.