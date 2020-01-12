IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
JANUARY 6
Del David Richard, 34, 509 Texaco St. Possession of drugs-schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia, bike lights/reflectors violation, remaining in park after hours.
Kelly Ann Mayer, 40, 153 N. 17th St., Baton Rouge. Failure to appear.
Casey Wayne Broussard, 33, 6500 Freetown Road. Failure to appear, simple criminal damage to property.
Laurie Elizabeth Bailey, 36, 422 Providence St. Entry/remaining after forbidden.
Tony Caleb Caro, 22, 4834 Chitimacha Trail, Jeanerette. Forgery, obstruction of justice, theft.
Dylan Michael Reeves, 25, 434 Orange St. Domestic abuse battery.
Richard Nicholas Dodson, 38, 502 N. Main St. Possession of drugs-schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jene L. Hardy, 18, 2618 N. Curtis Drive. Resisting and officer with force, resisting an officer.
Benny Charles Dugas, 35, 2402 Fifth St., Jeanerette. Violation of a protective order, resisting an officer.
Jason Heath Boggs, 43, 901 Silver Creek Road, Crosby, MS. Possession of drug paraphernalia.
NEW IBERIA POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into jail by the city:
JANUARY 7
Brenda Collins, 19, 238 Johnson Alley. Violation of a protective order.
Joshua Powers, 25, 4417 K&K Drive. Probation revocation.
Alexis Hargis, 21, 4002 Willow Drive. Illegal discharge of a weapon, possession of firearm in firearm-free zone, aggravated assault with a firearm.
Victoria Hargis, 29, 4002 Willow Drive. Illegal discharge of a weapon, possession of firearm in firearm-free zone, aggravated assault with a firearm.
Skylar Verret, 20, 7514 Jefferson Road. Two counts-illegal discharge of a weapon, second degree-attempted murder, aggravated criminal damage to property, aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of firearm in firearm-free zone.
Perry Segura II, 61, 707 Quail Ridge. Driving while intoxicated, careless operation.
JANUARY 8
Donald Derise, 40, 4100 Darnell Road, Lydia. Possession of synthetic cannabinoids.
Denise Mason, 44, 11156 River Road, Berwick. Theft under $1000, resisting an officer, criminal trespassing.
Milton Aucoin, 45, 6407 Graceland Drive. Theft under $1000.
Alaric Jones, 34, 1015 Mississippi St. Turning movements/signals required, resisting an officer, possession with intent-schedule II, distribution of drug paraphernalia.
JANUARY 9
Vontranequa Paul, 24, 1505 Railroad Ave., Franklin. Probation violation/theft under $500.
Tevin Oppenheimer, 26, 719 Hopkins St. Careless operation, no seat belt, no driver’s license, no insurance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
JANUARY 9
Lashonta Lakeisha Lumpkin, 28, 418 Seventh St., Franklin. Reckless operation without accident.
Lysander Trent Williams, 50, 214 Cedar St., Franklin. No license plate light, no driver’s license, possession of marijuana.
Drizzt Anthony Morales, 23, 2134 Lagrange Road, Franklin. Resisting arrest or officer, attempted disarming of a police officer, simple assault.
FRANKLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
JANUARY 1
Jordan McDaniel, 26, New Iberia. Probation violation.
JANUARY 6
Teldrich Toussaint, 22, Antigo Alley, Franklin. Second degree-battery.
JANUARY 7
Ulysses Sam Jr., 55, Park Avenue, Franklin. Simple battery.
Paul Antoine, 18, Tenth Street, Franklin. Disturbing the peace by fighting.
Sasha Johnson, 23, Guidroz Street, Franklin. Failure to appear.
JANUARY 9
Aleshia Antoine, 43, Tenth Street, Franklin. Domestic abuse battery, disturbing the peace by fighting, aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon.
Seth Collet, 30, Southeast Drive, New Iberia. Failure to appear.
Gerald Sophus, 30, Samuel Street, Franklin. Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.