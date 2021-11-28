IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
NOVEMBER 10
Tobias Anthony Boutte, 40, 810 Comeaux St. Telephone communications/improper language/harassment.
Alita Maria Tabb, 22, 106 Tabb Lane, Baldwin. Probation violation.
Alicia Chantel Jones, 41, 1008 Overton St., #87, Opelousas. Possession - schedule II narcotics; obstruction of justice.
NOVEMBER 11
Aurtray Dugas, 23, 213 10th St., Lafayette. Possession - schedule II narcotics.
Chloe Trahan, 20, 1818 Julia St. Simple criminal damage to property; violation of protective order.
Jerry Segura Jr., 36, no address given. Prohibited acts - schedule II narcotics - penalties.
Robert Shawn Bienvenu, 51, 508 Robertson St. Failure to appear.
Noah Viator, 22, 332 Daigre St. Domestic abuse battery; domestic abuse - child endangerment; domestic abuse battery - strangulation; aggravated assault; theft of items valued $0 to $500; violation of protective order.
Jessica Alice Morris, 21, 122 Gaudalajara St. Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
NOVEMBER 12
Jamal Whitney Barabin, 37, 613 Lavette St., #1/2, Jeanerette. Probation violation.
Amy Mason, 49, 909 Comeaux St., #1. Three counts violation of protective order; generic warrant; theft valued $500 to $999.
Jennifer Mae Francisco, 40, 900 Mississippi St., #20. Generic warrant.
Rijhanelle Yve Wells, 46, 820 Bank St. Possession - schedule II narcotics; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia; self mutilation by a prisoner; attempted first degree murder; second degree robbery; cruelty to the infirmed.
NOVEMBER 13
Briaron Marie Davis, 22, 1704 Anderson St., #20. Battery of a dating partner.
Donnie Lee Lewis, 30, 325 Hobson, Lafayette. Probation violation; generic warrant.
NOVEMBER 14
Cameron Luther Carter, 33, 206 Pollard Ave. Domestic abuse battery; resisting an officer.
Skytrel Joseph Archangel, 32, no address given. Manufacture, distribution, possession with intent to distribute - schedule II narcotics; possession - schedule II narcotics; resisting an officer; violation of protective order; violations of controlled dangerous substances; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia.
NOVEMBER 15
Dustin Norwood, 32, 935 Center St. Four counts possession - schedule II narcotics; possession of a firearm or carrying of a concealed weapon; simple possession - schedule I - controlled dangerous substances.
Dannie Keith Johnson, 58, 239 Rosier St. Generic warrant.
Mary Louise Sam, 40, 137 N. Cemetery, St. Martinville. Failure to appear.
ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
NOVEMBER 5
Brice Jones, 26, Franklin. Possession of schedule I - marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; transactions involving drug proceeds.
Henry Williams, 62, Franklin. Improper lane usage; possession of schedule I - marijuana.
NOVEMBER 6
Deandre Alonzo Robertson, 38, Jeanerette. Turning movements/ required signals; driving under suspension.
NOVEMBER 7
Anthony Jamal Loston, 31, Jeanerette. Failure to appear.
Henry Wayne Truelove Jr., 36, Charenton. Domestic abuse battery by strangulation; domestic abuse battery; failure to appear.
NOVEMBER 6
Brittany Michelle Pontiff, 32, Franklin. Identity theft; theft.
NOVEMBER 10
Jude Robert Boudreaux, 23, Charenton. Possession of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of a person under 17; proper equipment required on vehicles.
Hunter Rhodes, 23, St. Martinville. Possession of marijuana; speeding; failure to change address within ten days.
Ashlee Meyerholtz, 23, St. Martinville. Possession of marijuana.
NOVEMBER 11
Terrance Terrell Anderson, 46, Charenton. Domestic abuse battery.
NOVEMBER 12
Denise Colbert Bourda, 54, Baldwin. Two counts identity theft.
NOVEMBER 13
Kendell James Williams, 38, Baldwin. Disturbing the peace by intoxication.
NOVEMBER 14
Kayla Jackson, 29, Baldwin. Driving while under suspension.