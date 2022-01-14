IBERIA PARISH
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
DECEMBER 28
Courtnie Marie Theriot, 27, 2305 Captain Cade Road, Broussard. Domestic abuse - child endangerment.
Jeremy Joseph Romero, 36, 3508 Captain Cade Road. Violation of protective order.
DECEMBER 29
Korey William Dzuris, 32, 139 Ozark Drive, Church Point. Tails lamps; two counts switched plates; possession - schedule II narcotics; flight from a police officer; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia; two counts principals; obstruction of justice.
Kenneth Joseph Broussard, 48, 2212 B St. Two counts possession with intent to distribute - schedule I; manufacture/distribution/possession with intent to distribute - schedule II narcotics; possession of a firearm concealed by convicted felon; obstruction of justice; possession - schedule II narcotics; possession of a firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substances; second or subsequent offenses; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia; transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses.
Kelly Stephen Harpster Jr., 22, 509 Oak St. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated; improper lane usage.
Darrien Lamont Rogers, 26, 4200 Lake Powers Road, Lake Charles. Generic warrant.
Cade Michael Thielen, 21, 513 Armentor St. Illegal use of a weapon; carrying a firearm on school property; possession of a firearm or carrying of a concealed weapon.
Brandi Armentor Derouen, 45, no address given. Two counts failure to appear.
DECEMBER 30
Lathon Nathaniel Lindsey, 24, 8200 Zimpell St., New Orleans. Possession of a firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substances; two counts simple possession - schedule I - controlled dangerous substance.
Odell Reynolds Jr., 24, 1615 Spain St., New Orleans. Possession of a firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substances; two counts simple possession - schedule I - controlled dangerous substances.
Irshyne Desha Armstrong, 20, 309 Second St., New Orleans. Possession of a firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substances; two counts simple possession - schedule I - controlled dangerous substances.
Jacob Hebert, 27, 800 Crossland. Battery of a dating partner.
Chandler Lionel Williams, 20, 308 Victory Drive. Terrorizing.
DECEMBER 31
Jerry Joseph Alleman, 60, 5116 Alleman Road. Domestic abuse - child endangerment.
Keyossa Thomas, 28, 1502 Dehart Drive. Aggravated burglary - reported as a robbery; riot; second degree battery; illegal use of weapons/dangerous instrument/weapon.
JANUARY 5
Javin M. Landry, 22, 703 Elizabeth Ave., Lafayette. First degree robbery; hold for another agency.
Jerome Anthony Davis, 36, 297 Camelia St. Aggravated second degree battery; home invasion; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia; penalty for distribution, possession with intent to distribute..
Tremiyian Michael Vital, 23, 803 West End Drive. Illegal possession of stolen firearms.
Derrick Daeivory-Dwayne Kelly, 27, 2014 Duboin Road. Failure to appear.
Tenille Romero, 42, 122 Vaction Square, Carencro. Possession - schedule I narcotics; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear.
Erika Guidry, 37, 205 C. Castle Road, Lafayette. Generic warrant.
JANUARY 6
Raydell Scott Williams, 31, 502 Guillotte St., Jeanerette. Simple assault; resisting an officer; three counts failure to appear; violation of protective order; domestic abuse battery.
Kenneth Tillman, 35, 205 John St., Baldwin. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated - first offense; open container; careless operation; driver must be licensed.
Donald Joseph Sinitiere Jr., 45, 1409 Armenco Raod. Failure to appear; prohibited acts; schedule II narcotics; penalties - second or subsequent offenses.
James Neal Rozas Jr., 33, 1120 JJ St., Mamou. Two counts failure to appear.
Nathan Allen Boutte, 32, 2500 Smith Road, #21, Lake Charles. Generic warrant.
Scott Joseph Bouillion, 43, 3104 Curtis Lane Road. Two counts failure to appear; simple criminal damage to property.
Aijia Mouton, 32, 730 S. Lewis St. Possession - schedule IV.
Analatie Marie Stewart, 40, 916 Florence St. Possession - schedule IV; aggravated flight from an officer - refusing to give identification; open container; no seat belt is use law; illegal possession of stolen firearms; driver must be licensed; two counts failure to appear.
Mindy Nicole Viator, 29, 418 Rynella Road. Two counts simple possession - schedule I - controlled dangerous substances; operating vehicle while license is suspended; possession - schedule II narcotics; illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in presence of a minor; two counts improper lane usage; flight from an officer; manufacture, distribution, possession with intent to distribute - schedule II narcotics; possession schedule IV; three holds for other agencies.
Amiee Nicole Champagne, 38, 1211 E. Main St. Identity theft.
Anita Porrelo, 44, 503 E. US Hwy. 90, #227. Carnal knowledge of a juvenile; contribution to the delinquency of a juvenile; child desertion.
Jordan Tyreke Robinson, 22, no address given. Carnal knowledge of a juvenile