IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
JUNE 12
Sean Smothers Jr., 23, 1704 Anderson St. Failure to appear.
Earl Mack Brown Jr., 33, 1803 Anderson St. Simple burglary.
Damon Heath Henderson, 45, 50200 E. Simcoe St., Lafayette. Simple burglary, unauthorized use of a movable, possession of stolen things, theft.
Albert Cletus Malhiet, 61, 1047 Walton. Violation of a protective order.
Devin Weldon Danos, 33, 1211 W. Main St. Two counts-possession of drugs-schedule I, possession of drugs-schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Raymond Randolph Bonin, 56, 4219 Avery Island Road. Failure to appear.
Alexis S. Montgomery, 20, 1217 E. Oak St., Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
Ron Christopher Westley, 49, 1903 Patricia, Jeanerette. Domestic abuse battery.
JUNE 13
Chaise A. Choate, 26, 304 Alan Lane, Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
Cheryl G. Lejeune, 51, 4207 Plantation Village Drive. Second-driving while intoxicated.
Tavid Lee Norman Jr., 35, 923 Henshaw Ave. Forgery, theft over $500.
JUNE 14
Brandon Paul, 35, 14935 S. Richmond, Houston, TX. Failure to appear.
Bry’sonn Paul White Jr., 22, 502 Lee St. Illegal use of a weapon.
Christopher Ambrose Flugence, 21, 812 Carol St. Illegal use of a weapon.
Mactaveyon Carol Pushia, 20, 900 Mississippi St. Illegal use of a weapon.
Shawn Jude Benjamin Sr., 45, 2218 Grand Prairie Road. Third degree-robbery.
NEW IBERIA POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into jail by the city:
JUNE 9
Angela Bonin, 53, 105 N. Voltier St. Second-theft.
Bobby Doucette, 41, 1524 Adam St. Theft under $1000.
JUNE 10
Jeremy Smith, 34, 745 Rosalie St. Domestic abuse by strangulation.
Ricky J. Romero, 40, 4702 Plantation Village. Failure to appear.
Michael Scidneaux, 50, 1211 W. Main St. Possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Toshia Clay, 1211 W. Main St. Possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
JUNE 11
Shamakia Cormier, 36, no address given. Possession of drug paraphernalia, entry/remaining after forbidden, resisting arrest by failure/false ID.
Courtlynn Williams, 23, no address given. Remaining where forbidden.
Ja’meshia Smith, 24, 4115 Relius Ronsonnet Road, Jeanerette. Trespassing, resisting arrest, disturbing the peace.
Christopher Robertson, 40, 606.5 Pellerin St., Jeanerette. Operating while intoxicated, possession of drugs-schedule I, drive on right if possible.