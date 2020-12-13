ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
NOVEMBER 20
David Wayne Norris, 52, 1017 A St., Franklin. Possession of marijuana, possession of schedule II narcotic.
NOVEMBER 21
Donald Wayne Chambers, 41, 10320 Hwy. 182, Franklin. Disturbing the peace – intoxication.
Jennifer Darden, 55, 128 Tunica Drive, Charenton. Driving while under suspension.
Kaleb Dakota Fluke, 19, 108 Coushatta Drive, Charenton. Reckless operation with an accident, possession of synthetic cannabinoids – schedule I, possession of drug paraphernalia.
NOVEMBER 22
Brett Joseph Gaspard, 30, 231 Baker Road, Franklin. Seat belt required, Possession of drug paraphernalia in drug free zone, five counts failure to appear, possession of heroin, improper lane usage, possession of schedule II drugs, no driver’s license on person.
Maria Ramos, 29, 106 Village Lane, Franklin. Hit and run.
NOVEMBER 26
Kerry Davis Jr., 29, Franklin. No passing zone, driving while intoxicated.
Tyron Lamar Charles, 20, Baldwin. No seat belt, possession of schedule II drugs, introduction of contraband into a penal institution, illegal carrying possession of marijuana, possession of firearm with obliterated serial number, illegal possession of a stolen firearm.
NOVEMBER 27
Anthony Qint Hills, 33, Baldwin. No headlights, no insurance.
Lazin Lamarch McDaniel, 25, Franklin. Possession of schedule I drugs with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, possession of a firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substances.