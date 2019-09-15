IBERIA PARISH
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
SEPTEMBER 4
Prentis Jude Benjamin, 34, 501 Hacker St. Simple battery, resisting arrest by refusing to identify, pedestrian on highway.
Toyphommarath Bounleuth, 44, 107 Clearview Drive, Broussard. Driving while intoxicated, careless operation, hold for another agency.
Darrin Keith Collette, 48, 1014 Ann St. Failure to appear.
Roy John Broussard Jr., 27, 3813 Avery Island Road. Driving while intoxicated, speeding, driver’s license not on person.
SEPTEMBER 5
Katherine Lacey Ardoin, 33, 1030 W. Washington St. Driver’s license suspended, inspection sticker expired, vehicle headlamps required, no insurance, possession of stolen things.
Nicholas Ardaine Darby, 28, 120 Carter Drive. Failure to appear.
Marklin James Reaux Jr., 30, 205 Pollard Ave. Possession of legend drugs.
Kentavien Ledet, 21, 1603 Rodgers St. Violation of probation, possession of stolen things.
Alex Jackson Jr., 54, 207 N. Chestnut St. Obscenity, disturbing the peace by cursing.
Tavid Lee Norman Jr., 34, 923 Henshaw Ave. Parole violation.
SEPTEMBER 6
Travis Alex Colbert, 39, 1727 Jennifer St. Violation of protective order.
Damauria B. Boatman, 20, 726 Myrtis St. First degree-attempted murder, aggravated assault with a firearm, illegal use of weapon, aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal carrying and discharge of weapons.
Ja’Bryson Roman, 22, 717 Frenzel St. Aggravated assault with a firearm, illegal carrying weapons.
Ken Louis Kramer III, 32, 609 Everette St. Failure to appear.
Shelly M. Kelly, 37, 6307 Gaspard Road. Possession of drugs-schedule II.
SEPTEMBER 7
Michael Marquis White, 18, no address given. Simple burglary.
SEPTEMBER 9
Jarrett Carline, 32, 221 W. Park St., St. Martinville. Two counts-failure to appear.
Anthony D. Grogan, 29, 3612 Captain Cade Road. Contempt of court.
Brandon J. Babineaux, 45, 1607 Southwood Drive. Failure to appear.
Constance A. Purtle, 24, 4311 K and K Drive. Failure to appear.
Joe George White, 28, 309 W. Dale St. Failure to appear.
Mark Lorenzo Farrier, 37, 2014 A St., Loreauville. Three counts-failure to appear, home invasion, theft of goods over $500, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Ernie Joseph Martin, 38, 303 Silver St. Failure to appear.
Brandon Jude Prados, 32, 112 N. Landry Drive. Failure to appear.
Trevonce Jakail Bernard, 20, 604 Angers St. Second degree-murder, aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal use of weapon.
Irvin James Allen, 33, 5318 W. Old Spanish Trail. Domestic abuse battery, simple criminal damage to property, theft.
Sky Michael Leger Jr., 19, 105 Omega St. Hold for another agency.
FRANKLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
AUGUST 19
Logan Parker, 21, Joseph Street, Franklin. No turn signal, resisting an officer, no driver’s license.
Da’Myrick Parker, 22, Seventh Street, Franklin. Resisting an officer by flight, possession of drugs-schedule IV/Xanax.
Jemario Williams, 18, Myra Street, Franklin. Four counts-failure to appear, resisting an officer.
AUGUST 20
Shannon Tripeaux, 49, Harding Street, Franklin. Two counts-failure to appear.
Shane Sophus, 40, Tabor Street, Franklin. Parole violation.
Rachel Cavalier, 34, Willow Street, Franklin. Criminal damage to property.
Lionel Johnson, 56, Liner Street, Franklin. Theft by shoplifting.
AUGUST 21
Terry Bonin Jr., 26, Guidroz Street, Franklin. Battery of a dating partner.
AUGUST 17
Louis Parker Jr., 38, Alpha Street, Franklin. Failure to appear.
Race Louviere, 60, Cedar Street, Franklin. Domestic abuse battery.
AUGUST 22
Abel Gaudet, 53, Ida Street, Franklin. Domestic abuse battery.
Kathy Arboneaux, 68, Perret Street, Franklin. Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Carl Dupas, 55, Perret Street, Franklin. Fourth offense-domestic abuse battery.
Rory Landry, 37, Irish Bend Road, Franklin. Resisting an officer by giving false information, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear.
CHITIMACHA POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
SEPTEMBER 2
Travis Boatman, 38, Carl C Foulcard, Franklin. Possession of drugs-schedule II/methamphetamine.
SEPTEMBER 3
Scott Louviere, 35, Irish Bend Road, Franklin. Two counts-terrorizing, criminal trespassing.
SEPTEMBER 4
Scott Louviere, 35, Irish Bend Road, Franklin. Violation of a protective order.
SEPTEMBER 7
Jeffery Salisbury, 47, Seneca Drive, Charenton. Domestic abuse.