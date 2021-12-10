Purchase Access

FRANKLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT

The following were booked into the parish jail:

NOVEMBER 24

Antonio Campbell, 30, Augustine Maze Road, Franklin. Disturbing the peace by fighting; failure to appear.

NOVEMBER 27

Gerald Dupas, 37, Iberia St., Franklin. Battery on a dating partner with strangulation.

NOVEMBER 29

Michael Gray, 46, Pine St., Franklin. Possession of schedule I narcotics - marijuana - with intent to distribute; transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses; illegal carrying of weapons; illegal use of controlled dangerous substance in the presence of persons under 17; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Felicia Gray, 44, Pine St., Franklin. Possession of schedule I narcotics - marijuana - with intent to distribute; transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses; illegal carrying of weapons; illegal use of controlled dangerous substance in the presence of persons under 17; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tylan Gray, 21, Pine St., Franklin. Possession of schedule I narcotics - marijuana - with intent to distribute; possession of drug paraphernalia; transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses; illegal use of controlled dangerous substance in the presence of persons under 17; illegal carrying of weapons.

Jmichael Gray, 18, Pine St., Franklin. Possession of schedule I narcotics - marijuana - with intent to distribute; transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses; illegal carrying of weapons; illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under 17; possession of drug paraphernalia.

