IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
MARCH 26
Jason Michael Polk, 25, 338 Deare St. Cruelty to animals, violation of probation, possession of schedule I - marijuana.
Robert Lee McClain Jr., 33, 1210 Walton St. Second or subsequent offenses, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses, possession with intent - schedule I, no liability insurance, license plate switched.
Jermiane Irvin Duncan Jr., 24, 6326 Wales St., New Orleans. Failure to appear.
Jordan Markell Williams, 22, 2510 Fontenot Drive. Entry/remaining after forbidden.
Yvonne Clearly, 54, 512 Silver St. Principal to cruelty to juveniles, accessory to simple battery - child welfare.
MARCH 27
Heather Nicole Manuel, 34, 1209 Coyote Ave. Schedule V drugs, driver not licensed, driving roadway laned for traffic.
Stefano Joseph Torre, 36, 1612 Southwood. Driving while intoxicated.
Gina Ann Busby, 45, 113 Rosier St. Five counts failure to appear, simple burglary of inhabited dwelling.
Dylan James Fritz, 21, 1326 H. Guillot Road, Youngsville. Schedule I drugs, crossing private lot, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm with controlled dangerous substance, illegal use of controlled dangerous substance in presence of juvenile under 17.