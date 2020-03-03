IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
FEBRUARY 14
Johnathon R. Arclese, 29, 187 Elmwood Drive, Opelousas. Failure to appear, hold for another agency.
Julie Ann Decuir, 57, 906 W. Main St. Keeping rented auto.
Joshua James Broussard, 31, 4903 Hwy. 14. Failure to appear.
Terrance Charles Sohm, 51, no address given. Failure to appear, contempt of court.
Jeroswaski Wayne Collette, 36, 1014 Ann St. Hold for another agency, violation of probation.
Michelle Louise Galatas, 32, 5206 Norris Road. Possession of drugs-schedule IV.
Katie Lynn Arnaud, 26, 4411 Suzette St. Obstruction of justice, possession of drug paraphernalia, intentional littering.
Cory Michael Richardson, 36, 117 Taylor St. Possession with intent-schedule I.
Joshua Ashton Breaux, 28, 2213 Hunter Drive. Failure to appear, aggravated flight from an officer, resisting an officer.
Dale Dore, 28, 710 Iberia St. Possession with intent-schedule I, possession of drugs-schedule IV.
Heath Christopher Boutte, 45, no address given. Possession of stolen things, hold for another agency, parole violation.
Kevin Jacob Latiolais, 34, 7396 D. Cemetary Hwy., St. Martinville. Driving while intoxicated.
Kevin Julian LeJeune, 51, no address given. Criminal trespassing.
Shalisa Shanay Turner, 28, 113 Dark Alley. Violation of probation, hold for another agency.
Hunter Paul Sedotal, 24, 303 Brule Road, Labadieville. Driving while intoxicated, use of multiple beam.
NEW IBERIA POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into jail by the city:
FEBRUARY 16
William Walker, 24, 906 Yvonne St. Remaining after forbidden.
Egbert Bonin, 42, 419 Dugas Road, St. Martinville. Driving while intoxicated, open container in vehicle, resisting an officer, illegal tint, curfew violation/in park after hours.
Dandrick Marks, 26, no address given. Driving while intoxicated, illegal tint, driving under suspension, possession of drugs-schedule I, no insurance, no seat belt.
FEBRUARY 17
Anthony Grunner, 35, no address given. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of illegal weapon/shotgun.
Tyler Burke, 19, 1602 Dehart Drive. Domestic abuse battery.
FEBRUARY 18
Derrick Johnson, 25, 1604 St. Joseph St. Pedestrian on road/highway where sidewalks, failure to identify.
Mark Derouen, 59, 6711 Freeman Road. Domestic abuse battery.
Cory Colson, 27, no address given. Theft under $1000.
Colby Kading, 30, 1634 Bradley Lane. Domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.
FEBRUARY 19
Tonia Vallone, 43, 309 Channel, Broussard. Fog lights, failure to signal 100’ prior, possession of drugs-schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of a juvenile, illegal possession of stolen things, theft under $1000.
Ian Bouton, 25, 419 Charles St. Two counts-possession of drugs-schedule I, possession of drugs-schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of a juvenile.
FRANKLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
FEBRUARY 25
Colby Provost, 23, Park Avenue, Franklin. Illegal carrying of a weapon on a parade route.
Katyre White, 26, Ninth Street, Franklin. Illegal carrying of a weapon on a parade route, resisting an officer.
Jamand Johnson, 29, Ash Street, Franklin. Possession of drugs-schedule I/marijuana, improper backing, wrong way on one way, suspended driver’s license.
CHITIMACHA POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
FEBRUARY 26
Joseph Lumpkin, 57, Bartley Lane, Charenton. Criminal trespassing.
FEBRUARY 27
Brandy Martin, 45, Chitimacha Trail, Charenton. Two counts-failure to appear, possession of drugs-schedule II/methamphetamine.