ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
OCTOBER 15
Walter Jack Jr., 58, 2010 Martin Luther King Drive, Jeanerette. Reckless operation - no accident, driving under suspension, possession of marijuana.
Heather M. Theriot, 43, 1016 Perrett St., Franklin. Possession of schedule III - suboxone, entering contraband into a penal institution.
Terrance Robinson, 43, 151 St. Joseph St., Franklin. Possession or dealing in unregistered or illegally transferred weapons.
FRANKLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
OCTOBER 19
DeJohn Parker, 23, Gumpoint Lane, Franklin. Reckless operation of a vehicle, improper lane usage.
OCTOBER 19
CHITIMACHA POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
OCTOBER 12
Aprylle Bobbitt, 29, Main Street, Jeanerette. Contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, principal to simple battery, unlawful posting of criminal activity for notoriety and publicity.
Kelsey Mora, 18, Cherokee Street, Charenton. Contributing to the delinquency of a minor.