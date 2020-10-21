ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE

The following were booked into the parish jail:

OCTOBER 15

Walter Jack Jr., 58, 2010 Martin Luther King Drive, Jeanerette. Reckless operation - no accident, driving under suspension, possession of marijuana.

Heather M. Theriot, 43, 1016 Perrett St., Franklin. Possession of schedule III - suboxone, entering contraband into a penal institution.

Terrance Robinson, 43, 151 St. Joseph St., Franklin. Possession or dealing in unregistered or illegally transferred weapons.

FRANKLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT

The following were booked into the city jail:

OCTOBER 19

DeJohn Parker, 23, Gumpoint Lane, Franklin. Reckless operation of a vehicle, improper lane usage.

CHITIMACHA POLICE DEPARTMENT

The following were booked into the city jail:

OCTOBER 12

Aprylle Bobbitt, 29, Main Street, Jeanerette. Contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, principal to simple battery, unlawful posting of criminal activity for notoriety and publicity.

Kelsey Mora, 18, Cherokee Street, Charenton. Contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

