IBERIA PARISH
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
AUGUST 2
Tronze Demar Sam, 30, 2414 Fourth St., Jeanerette. Hold for another agency, disturbing the peace by intoxication, resisting an officer.
Orlando Anthony Williams, 21, 6725 Tara Lane, New Orleans. Possession of drugs-schedule II & IV, possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substances.
Bryant Wayne Francois, 37, 706 Everette St., Morgan City. First degree-robbery.
Ben Zimmerman, 31, 3300 Patoutville St., Jeanerette. Possession of drugs-schedule I & II, possession of legend drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Larry Michael Delahoussaye, 57, 713 Touriac St. Failure to appear.
Mirille Prince, 39, 4005 E. Old Spanish Trail. Possession of drugs-schedule IV, possession of legend drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Shelton Narcisse, 55, 909 S. Corrine St. Entry/remaining after forbidden.
James Edward Thomas, 38, 103 Beechwood Drive, Lafayette. Two counts-criminal trespassing, two counts-theft over $500, two counts-simple criminal damage to property, hit and run driving.
Carmen Becker, 46, 2124 B St. Possession of controlled dangerous substances-schedule II, aggravated flight from an officer.
Gabriel Bates, 29, 407 Estate Drive. Possession of controlled dangerous substances-schedule II, monetary instrument abuse.
Ezra Damian Ledee, 45, 324 Caroline St. Driving while intoxicated, simple criminal damage to property, proper control of vehicle.
AUGUST 3
Arthur Lawrence Fisher, 34, 755 Rosalie St. Possession of drugs-schedule I.
Roland James Davis, 35, 121 Chestnut St. Third-driving while intoxicated, driving on roadway laned for traffic.
Jerry Segura Jr., 34, 913 Daspit Road. Possession of controlled dangerous substances-schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lance Michael Narcisse, 32, 203 Allen St. Hold for another agency.
Chris Adam Maturin Jr., 25, 3104 S. Curtis Lane. Failure to appear.
Miranda Leigh Owens, 26, 1119 Greenbriar Drive. Failure to appear.
Tate Anthony Ramsey, 23, 177 Chemin Metarie St., Youngsville. Possession of controlled dangerous substances-schedule I, simple burglary, possession of drugs-schedule I/marijuana.
Buddy Paul Boudreaux, 23, 600 Orleans Ave. Probation violation.
Scott David Breaux, 49, 318 Camelia St. Aggravated assault with a firearm.
AUGUST 4
Miguel Gutierrez, 23, 3700 Gus Drive. Second-driving while intoxicated, proper control of vehicle.
Brylan Thomas Williams, 23, 908 Cajun Drive. Possession with intent-schedule I, possession of drug paraphernalia, drag racing on highway, possession of firearm with controlled dangerous substances.
AUGUST 5
Garron Prince, 35, 609 Nolan Duchane Drive, Jeanerette. Simple burglary, criminal trespassing.
Jason Paul Johnson, 33, 717 Hopkins St. Failure to appear, resisting an officer.
Mark G. Jones, 59, 4013 Melancon Road, Broussard. Failure to appear.
Kendall Jude Menard, 46, 2308 Jefferson Terrace. Failure to appear.
Darryon V. Hall, 20, 526 Sofas St. Domestic abuse battery, simple criminal damage to property.
Jules Clifford Roman, 22, 246 Rosier St. Possession with intent-schedule I, criminal conspiracy.
Timothy Granger, 25, 131 Rosier St. Possession with intent-schedule I, criminal conspiracy.
ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
JULY 30
Todd Rodriguez, 56, 1709 Hwy. 83, Franklin. Simple battery.
Ashley Johnson, 20, 310 Locket Road, Franklin. Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
AUGUST 1
Kerry Lee Persilver Sr., 55, 247 Chitimacha Loop Road, Charenton. Failure to appear
Quincy Oliver Johnson, 43, 507 Labau St., Baldwin. Failure to appear.
AUGUST 2
Louis J. Arcemont Jr., 49, 911 Main St., Franklin. Failure to appear.
Herman Ray Mitchell, 58, 273 Jones Road, Jeanerette. Driving while intoxicated, reckless operation without accident, criminal damage to property.
AUGUST 3
Darian Keith Hoskins, 39, 20017 Hwy. 182 W, Jeanerette. Two counts-failure to appear.
Herbert L. Boutte, 46, 1516 Monnet Road, Jeanerette. Driving under suspension.
Javise Jack, 21, 1158 Hwy. 83, Franklin. Possession of crack cocaine, proper equipment required.
AUGUST 4
Blaise Keith Crane, 25, 866 Verdunville Road, Franklin. Failure to appear.
AUGUST 5
Galen Verdun, 45, 2206 Hwy. 182, Franklin. Two counts-failure to appear.
AUGUST 7
Reggie L. Harris, 37, 1441 Mitchell St., Franklin. Domestic abuse battery.
AUGUST 8
Herbert Johnson Feast, 52, 194 Emily Lane, Baldwin. Driving under suspension.
FRANKLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
AUGUST 12
David Clements, 58, Hanson Street, Franklin. Battery of a dating partner.
CHITIMACHA POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
AUGUST 8
Brent Darden, 34, Chitimacha Trail, Charenton. Violation of probation.
AUGUST 10
Jeffery David, 42, Orangewood Drive, Abbeville. Theft, exploitation of elderly/disabled.