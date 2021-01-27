IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
DECEMBER 22
Carlos Sam, 39, 202 Charles St., Duson. Driving while intoxicated, proper control of vehicle, driver’s license suspended.
Carol Lynn Graves, 56, 297 Camellia St. Domestic abuse battery.
Journal Kelly, 19, 344 Frederick St. Hold for another agency.
Derrell Hebert, 51, 810 E. Santa Clara St. Violation of protective order.
Stacy Stevens, 51, 314 Halphen St. Possession of schedule III drugs.
Nancy Francisco, 42, 1254 Field St. Driving while intoxicated, open alcohol container in vehicle, hit and run driving, proper control of vehicle, driver not licensed.
DECEMBER 23
Kahydrick Damian Rankin, 26, 1106 Corrine St. Aggravated battery.
Joseph Taylor, 67, 1004 Mississippi St. Failure to appear, librs/immovable structures.
Brice Perez, 23, 4703 Autumn Lane. Possession of stolen things.
DECEMBER 24
Ian Paul Bouton, 26, 5912 Hwy. 90 East. Domestic abuse - child endangerment, possession with intent - schedule I, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in presence of minor under 17.
Rusty Charles Gaudin, 37, 1714 New Horizon Drive. Schedule II drugs, possession of stolen things, possession of drug paraphernalia, contraband in correctional center.
DECEMBER 26
Charles Lionel Nerve, 38, 128 Emma St. Four counts failure to appear, hold for another agency, possession with intent - schedule I, possession with intent - schedule II, possession with intent - schedule IV, possession of legend drugs, second or subsequent offenses, creation/operation clandestine lab, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in presence of minor under 17, proceeds derived from drug transaction, felony carrying illegal weapon, domestic abuse battery.
Troy Fitzgerald Colar, 56, 900 Mississippi St. Hold for another agency.
Shane J. Olander, 35, 7412 Weeks Island Road. Domestic abuse battery, hold for another agency.
DECEMBER 27
Jarvis Grayson, 22, 2513 Brenda Drive. Driving while intoxicated - first offense, proper control of vehicle.
Quaterius Jacob, 18, 1108 Oakview Drive. Third degree robbery, resisting an officer.
Brandon james Poirier, 31, 817 Beverly St. Domestic abuse battery.
Henry Joseph Arceneaux, 39, 911 Coteau Holmes Road, Loreauville. Violation of protective order.
DECEMBER 28
Marvin Anthony Gabriel, 29, 210 Baptist St., Baldwin. Attempted first degree murder, aggravated burglary, illegal use of a weapon, firearm in free zone - notice and signs, aggravated assault with a firearm, illegal carrying weapons, first degree robbery, hold for another agency.
Kevin Joseph Touchet, 28, 1110 Walton St. Schedule II drugs, possession of schedule I - marijuana, parole violation.
Steven J. Judice, 54, 5219 Sugar Oaks Road. Failure to appear.
Sidney Villo, 58, 1302 Adrian St. Driving while intoxicated.
Robert Darnell Henderson, 49, 1302 Graceland Ave., Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
DECEMBER 29
Scott Joseph Bouillion, 42, 1007 Versailles Crescent. Four counts failure to appear, hold for another agency.
Daniel L. Freeman, 39, 614 Canal St., Jeanerette. Aggravated escape, simple criminal damage - $500 to $50,000.
Genevieve Marie Martin, 39, 1720 Jennifer St. Failure to appear.
Lillie Mae Lewis, 59, 303 Justin St., Lafayette. Hold for another agency, theft of goods over $500, two counts entry/remaining after forbidden, theft.
Rusty Charles Gaudin, 37, 1714 New Horizon Drive. Hold for another agency.
Bruce Wayne White, 53, 921 Julia St. Possession with intent - schedule , turning/required signal, two counts failure to appear.
Brandon Woodall, 28, 856 E. Hwy. 30, Oxford, Mississippi. Aggravated flight from an officer, general speed law.
Lee Ketteringham, 50, 5316 W. Old Spanish Trail Road. Possession of stolen things.
Katie Morgan, 35, 3814 E. Admiral Doyle Drive. Domestic abuse - child endangerment.
DECEMBER 30
Marlene Theresa Reaux, 56, 415 Center St., Apt. 308. Simple criminal damage $500 to $50,000.
DECEMBER 31
Senovia Washington, 21, 101 Lagrange Alley. Possession of a firearm or carrying of a concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies, illegal carrying weapons.
Tony Caleb Caro, 23, 2115 A St. Domestic abuse - child endangerment, obstructing public passages.
Marquis Kingsby, 40, 108 North Corner St., Delcambre. Schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, number of driving lamps, expired driver’s license, no insurance, registration certificate, inspection sticker over one month past expiration, mufflers.
Moseka E. Rhine, 21, 827 Julia St. Failure to appear, two counts domestic abuse - child endangerment.
Jana Nathan, 20, 827 Julia St. Domestic abuse - child endangerment.
Wesley Menard, 42, 1414 Church St., Jeanerette. Failure to appear.
JANUARY 1
Paul Derrick Hogan, 36, 719 Monnot St., Jeanerette. Possession with intent - schedule II.
Junius Lee Roman III, 41, 833 St. Jude Ave. Attempted first degree murder, two counts, felony carrying illegal weapon, criminal damage to property by defacing with graffiti, possession of a weapon on school grounds, illegal use of a weapon, obstruction of justice.
JANUARY 2
Jonathan Jovon Edwards, 34, 427 Minville Blvd., Jeanerette. Simple arson.
Edward F. Prevost Jr., 21, 621 Louise St. Aggravated flight from an officer, resisting an officer, turning/requited signal, tail lamps, driver not licensed.
Brianna Collins, 21, 705 Jacob Alley. Home invasion, principal to second degree battery.
Derrell Hebert, 52, 810 E. Santa Clara St. Violation of protective order.
JANUARY 3
David James Estelle, 28, 315 Lake Dauterive Road, Loreauville. Failure to appear, parole violation, violation of probation.
Carl Joseph Lajaunie, 48, 414 Guillotte St., Jeanerette. Driving while intoxicated, proper control of vehicle.
JANUARY 4
Tristan Miller, 29, 5210 Weeks Island Road. Intimidation of a witness, obstruction of justice.
Lacey Lynn Meyers, 36, 13712 Wilda Drive, Kaplan. Failure to appear, domestic abuse battery.
Montey Laroux Lively, 27, 402 Silver St. Failure to appear.
Wayne Steven Chisolm, 62, 2790 Rodeo Road, Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
Jared Jarrell Scott, 31, 230 Robertson St. Possession of stolen things, turning/required signal.
JANUARY 5
Tyler Christopher Campbell, 21, 110 South Leonard St., Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
Ashley Ann Arabie, 34, 887 Palmero St., St. Augustine, Florida. Failure to appear, possession of stolen things, identity theft.
Christopher Delahoussaye, 56, 1010-A Park Ave. Illegal use of a weapon.
Krystle Eunique Brooks, 35, 603 Yvonne St. Aggravated second degree battery, misuse of 911 emergency line.
Justin Michael Woolwine, 22, 1603 Sabrina Court St. Failure to appear.
Hilton Joseph Maturin, 62, 302 E. Thompson St. Driving while intoxicated, hit and run driving, possession of schedule I - marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, proper control of a vehicle, driver not licensed.
JANUARY 6
Steven Viator, 35, 492 Apricot St. Aggravated battery, failure to appear, theft over $500, domestic abuse battery.
Charles Martin, 52, 6508 S. Freetown. Domestic abuse battery.
Jamarcus Jaron Archon, 23, 3608 Old Jeanerette Road. Aggravated burglary, simple burglary of inhabited dwelling, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, attempted first degree murder, assault/drive by shooting, illegal use of a weapon.
Jason Lee Ribari, 47, 1805 Weeks Island Road. Hold for another agency.
Tren Jude Mallet, 33, 1015 Weeks Island Road. Murder - second degree.
Beau Casey Orson Sr., 39, 301 Dugas Road. Simple criminal damage to property, negligent injuring.
Drake Paul Segura, 23, 135 Inez Drive, Jeanerette. Aggravated burglary, criminal damage to coin operated device, theft.
JANUARY 7
Brodie Michael Romero, 37, 3712 E. Hwy. 90. Two counts violation of protective order.
Joseph Persilver, 22, 5010 Levee Road. Librs/immovable structures, failure to appear.
Nicholas Roy Boutte, 24, 5112 Bend Circle. Second degree battery, criminal trespassing, simple battery.
Vann Mical Cahann, 27, 4618 Old La. 25. Domestic abuse battery, public intimidation, simple criminal damage $500 to $50,000.
Kody Andre Boutte, 26, 2621 Kelli Drive, Denham Springs. Failure to appear.
Jared Tristan Matthews, 29, 1610 Martin Luther King, Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
JANUARY 8
Courtney McGee, 27, 20233 Pine Island Road, Abbeville. Schedule II drugs, schedule IV drugs, simple possession of marijuana.
Rory A. Ainsworth, 41, 3264 Rancher Road, Kenner. Hold for another agency.
Charles Martin, 52, 6508 S. Freetown. Violation of protective order.
Clinton Davis Jr., 25, 6430 Lange Drive, Colorado Springs, Colorado. Obstruction of justice, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
Ja’Quan Cliattavious Davis, 22, 136 Cotton St. Failure to appear, obstruction of justice, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, resisting by refusing to identify.
Robert James Kelegon, 31, 3107 Oliva St., #41. Schedule II drugs, possession of marijuana - first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, driver’s license suspended, tail lamps.
JANUARY 9
Colby James Kading, 32, 1634 Bradley Lane. Domestic abuse - child endangerment.
Dontrell Colbert, 25, 1610 Martin Luther King Drive, Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
Wildy Reaux, 20, 2902 Holly Lane. Driving while intoxicated, proper control of vehicle.
Kesyrek Antoine, 25, 4610 Donna Drive. Possession of Ecstasy, schedule II drugs, schedule IV drugs.
FRANKLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
JANUARY 7
John Anderson, 51, Mary Lee St., Franklin. Access device fraud.
JANUARY 9
Avrine Henry, 40, Robertson St., Franklin. Failure to appear.