IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
July 9
Jakari Celestine, 25, 6512 Hardin St. Child endangerment/domestic abuse and cruelty to a juvenile.
Kirt Favors, 22, 900 Mississippi St. #73. Simple possession schedule I controlled dangerous substances,possession of firearm/concealed by convicted felon, illegal use controlled dangerous substances/minor and probation violation.
Dezmond Lively, 23, No Address. Possession with intent to distribute schedule 1, (14:56)simple criminal damage to property, ( 32:57.1)failure to appear.
Carl Lively, 56, 218 W. St Peter St. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated, careless operation and failing to change address.
Brian Paul, 34, 617 N. Line St, Lake Charles. Two counts of warrants.
Felicia White, 46, 911 Henshaw Al. Violation of protective order, resisting a police officer with force or violence, and battery of a police officer
Deshawn Tremond James, 26, 1002 Julia St. Failure to appear and theft of a motor vehicle.
Micha Coons, 31, 4005 Mcalally Rd, New Iberia. Theft--valued at less than $1,000.
Corey John Turner, 45, No Address. Prohibited acts-possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possession - schedule II narcotics and second or subsequent offenses.
July 10
Richard Simon, 54, 1391 Loreauville Hw. Three counts of warrants out of parish.
Gavin Floyd Parks, 314 B Rue Degravelle St. Illegal use of a weapon and terrorizing.
Rodney James Landry, 47, 107 Cynthia Rd, Youngsville. Warrant.
Joaquin Adrian Ruiz, 203 Stanley St. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated, driver must be licensed and careless operation.
Dewayne Anthony August, 25, 1903 Church St, Jeanerette. Theft of a motor vehicle, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling and theft - items valued over $300.
Maurice Tolson, 29, 412 Chevis St, Abbeville. Warrant - out of parish.
July 11
Dabryson Herbert, 22, 01335 Ann St#24, New Iberia.Aggravated assault.
July 13
Gianni Lamar Williams, 35, 405 Silver St. Probation violation, failure to appear and contempt of court.
Brad Dwone Lemon, 33, 2411 N Neco Town Lot 1 Rd. Domestic abuse battery, simple criminal damage to property, unauthorized use of a movable, home invasion, prohibited acts-poss of drug paraphernalia and probation violation.
Taylor James Richard, 23, 3916 Bayou Dr. Simple burglary and probation violation.
King George Charles Jr, 35, 610 Pellerin St, Jeanerette. Violation of protective order, simple kidnapping, theft $1-$499 and unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Emily Ann Krielow, 35, 200 Theodora Av, Lafayette. Failure to appear and issuance of arrest warrant.
Derrick Joseph Adams, 30, 714 Hebert St. Illegal use of a weapon and aggravated assault with a firearm.
Kiosha Jones, 28, 714 Hebert St. Home invasion and simple battery.
Brock Zennon Savoy, 34, 3705 Yale St, Lake Charles. Second degree battery.
Emilla Trosclair, 52, 1010 joel blanchard rd, st martinville. warrant out of parish.
July 15
Kesyrek Keon Anthony Antoine, 25, 403 Oday Rd, New Iberia. Out/in through windshield/windows obscuring, improper display of temporary license plate, prohibited acts, schedule II narcotics, penalties, possession with intent to distribute schedule I, possession firearm in presence of controlled dangerous substance, poss/deal firearms obliterated arms obliterated number/mark, child endangerment/domestic abuse and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Tennille Lea Romero, 42, 802 Interlaken Dr. Possession - schedule II narcotics, prohibited acts-possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear and issuance of arrest warrant.
Elijah James Westley, 22, 731 W. Washington St, New iberia. Speeding and no drivers license in possession.
Kevin James, 26, 81340 Iberia St, Franklin. Operating vehicle while license is suspended.
Chester Lee Neal, 47, 337 E Alexandria St, Lafayette. Warrant - generic.
Christopher Broussard, 32, 5206 Norris Rd#2. Domestic abuse battery--strangulation.
Marcus Ray Alexis, 29, 1529 Martin Luther King , Jeanerette. Possession of firearm/concealed by convicted felon, possession with intent to distribute schedule 1, prohibited acts, schedule II narcotics, penalties, transactions involving proceeds involving proceeds from drug offenses, resisting an officer, manufacture; distribution - schedule IV theft over $1,500 and home invasion.
Chelsea Horton, 19, 531 Fontelieu Dr, New Iberia. Five counts of accessories after the fact, attempted first degree murder, assault by drive by shooting, illegal use of a weapon, attempted second degree murder and simple criminal damage to property.
Jamarius Archon, 22, 3608 Old Jeanerette Rd, Jeanerette. Illegal possession of stolen firearms, first degree murder attempt, assault by drive by shooting, illegal use of a weapon, attempted first degree murder, illegal use of a weapon and aggravated criminal damage to property.
Tommy Ray Walker, 30, 307 Henry St. Failure to appear.
Tesha Monique Batiste, 44, No Home. Possession - schedule II narcotics, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling and simple burglary.
Raymond James Berard, 33, 721 Correge St. Possession - schedule II narcotics, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling and simple burglary.
Jared Steven Mouret, 34, 298 Bert St, Jeanerette. Possession - schedule II narcotics, prohibited acts - schedule III and penalties.
ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
JULY 19
Jordan Luke Vidos, 36, Morgan City. Failure to appear.
JULY 20
Brandan Edward Keiffer, 29, Bayou Vista. Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and improper lane usage.
Stephen Lindsey North, 40, Lebanon, Tennessee. Failure to yield and on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of illegal carrying of a concealed weapon and criminal mischief.
Noel Russel Naverro, 36, Houma. Battery-simple.
Leyla Morales, 33, Morgan City. Criminal trespass and battery-simple.
Frankie V. Wellman, 66, Morgan City. Speeding and driving under suspension.
Ray Charles Granger, 34, Franklin. Obstructing public passage.
Yolanda Faye Baker, 46, Patterson. Possession of schedule IV drugs, open container, possession of drug paraphernalia and on four counts for failure to appear.
Trevions Lavonte Rouchon, 24, Franklin. Turning movements and required signals, resisting an officer with force or violence, battery on a police officer, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, monetary instrument abuse, possession of drug paraphernalia and warrant for failure to appear.
Paris Nicole Bias, 30, Morgan City. Three counts of theft and two counts of theft-attempted.
Daysha Williams, 25, Berwick. Possession of schedule I (marijuana) with intent to distribute, possession of schedule I (MDMA), possession of schedule II (Lortab), violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law/drug-free zone, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor and transactions involving drug proceeds.
July 13
Arnold Yoan Cruz-Soto, 24, Amelia. Failure to appear.
Treveoate Pazarro Mosley, 19, Houma. Improper lane usage, aggravated flight from officer, obstruction of highway-aggravated, obstruction of justice-tampering, possession of marijuana, possession of schedule II drugs, possession of legend drug without prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and river must be licensed.
July 15
Wildarius Jovell Johnlouis, 20, Jeanerette. Improper lane usage and possession of marijuana.
Kaylyn Renee Gros, 32, Morgan City.Contempt of court.
Jonathan Lewis Killingsworth, 31, Patterson. Resisting arrest or officer.
Byron Mason, 27, Palmetto. Speeding, possession of schedule I (marijuana) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
July 21
Ashley Melancon, 37, Cutoff. Improper lane usage, driving under suspension and no insurance.
Frances Lee Boudreaux, 36, Morgan City. Failure to appear and license plate required.
Brennan Richard Tabor, 33, Patterson. Failure to appear.
July 22
Demarcus James McBride, 33, Baldwin. Failure to appear.
July 23
Tylan Trevon Gray, 20, Franklin. Warrant.
Jawanda Walker, 38, Franklin. Improper lane usage and driving under suspension.
July 24
Jamie Keith Mallet, 44, Patterson, LA. Criminal damage to property.
Rory Vanhaverbeke, 39, Centerville. Disturbing the peace by fighting.
Justin Cyrol Pellerin, 29, Franklin. Disturbing the peace by fighting.
Jakerra Segura, 32, Lydia. Hit and run.
Desmon Lavar Washington, 21, Jeanerette. Aggravated flight from an officer, reckless operation-no accident and ATV/off road vehicles on public roadways prohibited.
July 26
Brent Michael Savoie, 25, Franklin. Resisting arrest or officer, possession of marijuana and on a warrant for failure to appear.
Elias Frank Todd, 27, Patterson. Attempted escape and criminal damage to property-simple.
Derek Anthony Harrell, 34, Morgan City. Improper lane usage, driving under suspension and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tyjon Keron Alexander, 20, Franklin. Careless operation and possession of marijuana.
Joel Bienvenu, 47, New Iberia. Improper lane usage, possession of schedule I (marijuana), possession of methamphetamines and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ricky Campbell, 42, New Iberia. Possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamines and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kristyn Layne Parker, 29, Morgan City. Improper lane usage, mirrors required, possession of methamphetamines, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of schedule IV drugs.
Kyle Austin Baudoin, 29, Duson. Reckless operation-no accident, possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and no proof of insurance.