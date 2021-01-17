ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
JANUARY 1
Martin Anthony Scelfo, 28, New Iberia. Domestic abuse battery, failure to appear.
Lateriontae Tabor, 22, Franklin. No license plate light, possession of marijuana.
JANUARY 2
Marcus Dupas, 36, New Iberia. No tail lights, possession of marijuana.
Kurt Anthony Chapman, 33, Franklin. Possession of marijuana, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of a person under 17 years of age, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin.
Nicholas Paul Harmon, 33, Franklin. Obstruction of justice - tampering, illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a person under 17 years of age, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin.
Lilly Touchet, 28, Franklin. Possession of drug paraphernalia.
JANUARY 3
Danny Garner, 24, St. Martinville. Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule II drugs with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance.
Derrick Dwayne Druilhet, 42, Baldwin. Failure to appear.
Deondrae Johnson, 33, Jeanerette. No license plates, no insurance.
JANUARY 5
Seth A. Segura, 29, New Iberia. Possession of marijuana, possession drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule II drugs.
JANUARY 7
Nickolas James Morris II, 32, Franklin. Driving under suspension, failure to appear.