IBERIA PARISH
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
MARCH 24
Joseph Babineaux Jr., 40, 815 Martin Luther King, Lafayette. Schedule II drugs, possession of schedule I - marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, vehicle with required equipment, driver’s license suspended, limitations on backing.
Scott Joseph Hebert, 40, 2722 Junca St., Jeanerette. Schedule II drugs, possession with intent - schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia, drive on right if possible, motor vehicle inspection sticker expired.
Cody Shane Schaubert, 28, 423 Robertson St. Domestic abuse - strangulation, domestic abuse battery, resisting an officer.
Carl Joseph Jacquet, 57, 607 Yvonne St. Probation violation.
Thaddeus Joseph Lively, 40, 320 Robertson.
Roy Epehimer Jeanlouis, 33, 527 Bank Ave. Two counts simple criminal damage to property, first degree robbery, two counts felony carrying illegal weapon, obstruction of justice, simple escape, self mutilation, resisting an officer, battery of a police officer.
Christopher James Chatman, 38, 3916 Harvard St., Lake Charles. Schedule IV drugs, possession of marijuana - first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation one-way traffic, driver’s license suspended.
MARCH 25
Henry Joseph Curtis, 39, 916 Cypremort, Jeanerette. Parole violation.
William Henry Smith, 38, 602 Domingues St., Jeanerette. Failure to appear, violation of probation, domestic abuse - child endangerment.
Joshua David Evans, 25, 502 Magnolia St. Attempted second degree murder, simple criminal damage under $500, simple battery, illegal use of a weapon.
Emily Anne Declouet, 25, 600 McIlhenny St. Librs/immovable structures.
Andrew Ricks, 26, 2206 Dubois Road. Driving while intoxicated.
Rowdy J. Owens, 35, 9819 Lake Peigneur Road. Possession of stolen things.
Chester Nora Sereal, 36, 509 Emery Lewis. Terrorizing, self mutilation.
Joshua Paul Decoux, 31, 2007 Jane St. Hold for another agency, failure to appear.
Joshua Kane Johnson, 33, 1964 Guillot Road. Schedule II drugs, possession of schedule I drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal tinting of a window, failure to appear.