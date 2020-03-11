FRANKLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
FEBRUARY 26
Brandon Willis, 37, Anderson Street, Franklin. Three counts-distribution to persons under 18, three counts-contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, possession of drug paraphernalia.
FEBRUARY 28
Brandon Willia, 37, Anderson Street, Franklin. Indecent behavior with a juvenile, pornography involving juveniles, computer aided solicitation of a minor for sexual purposes.
MARCH 3
Hunter Boudreaux, 18, Bigler Street, Franklin. Simple battery, simple criminal damage to property.
MARCH 4
Joey Jack, 45, O’Neal Chube, Franklin. Contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, three counts-simple battery.
Donald Williams, 36, Anderson Street, Franklin. Simple battery.
MARCH 6
Lismer Quintana-Velez, 28, Joseph Street, Franklin. Simple battery with medical attention.
CHITIMACHA POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
MARCH 2
Valerie Broussard, 54, Montagne Street, New Iberia. Possession of drugs-schedule II/methamphetamine, two counts-possession of drugs-schedule II/Adderall, possession of drug paraphernalia.
MARCH 6
Emmie Porrier, 31, Cherokee Street, Charenton. Criminal mischief/filing a false report.
MARCH 8
Jeffery David, 43, Orangewood Drive, Abbeville. Failure to appear.
MARCH 9
Gabriel Goulart, 37, St. Charles St., Franklin. Theft under $1000.