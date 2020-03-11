FRANKLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT

The following were booked into the city jail:

FEBRUARY 26

Brandon Willis, 37, Anderson Street, Franklin. Three counts-distribution to persons under 18, three counts-contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, possession of drug paraphernalia.

FEBRUARY 28

Brandon Willia, 37, Anderson Street, Franklin. Indecent behavior with a juvenile, pornography involving juveniles, computer aided solicitation of a minor for sexual purposes.

MARCH 3

Hunter Boudreaux, 18, Bigler Street, Franklin. Simple battery, simple criminal damage to property.

MARCH 4

Joey Jack, 45, O’Neal Chube, Franklin. Contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, three counts-simple battery.

Donald Williams, 36, Anderson Street, Franklin. Simple battery.

MARCH 6

Lismer Quintana-Velez, 28, Joseph Street, Franklin. Simple battery with medical attention.

CHITIMACHA POLICE DEPARTMENT

The following were booked into the city jail:

MARCH 2

Valerie Broussard, 54, Montagne Street, New Iberia. Possession of drugs-schedule II/methamphetamine, two counts-possession of drugs-schedule II/Adderall, possession of drug paraphernalia.

MARCH 6

Emmie Porrier, 31, Cherokee Street, Charenton. Criminal mischief/filing a false report.

MARCH 8

Jeffery David, 43, Orangewood Drive, Abbeville. Failure to appear.

MARCH 9

Gabriel Goulart, 37, St. Charles St., Franklin. Theft under $1000.

