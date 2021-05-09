IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
MARCH 19
Gavin Guillot, 20, 5003 Bens Circle. Carnal knowledge of a juvenile, two counts pornography with a juvenile.
Tylon C. Schaubert, 23, 2609 Old Jeanerette Road. Second degree battery.
Armoni Elizabeth Stewart, 23, 1236 Banker Road, St. Martinville. Domestic abuse - aggravated assault.
Jonathan Jonvon Edwards, 33, 427 Minville Blvd., Jeanerette. Attempted simple arson.
MARCH 20
Terry Honore, 50, 628 Rosalie St. Battery of a police officer, resisting an officer, pedestrians on highway.
Katina Hopkins, 47, 1012 West End Drive. Driving while intoxicated - third offense, failure to appear, hold for another agency.
Robert Wayne Castille, 63, 1209 Degravelle St., Jeanerette. Driving while intoxicated, driving on roadway laned for traffic, vehicle need one red tail lamp.
MARCH 21
Fenecia Waynette Deflis, 41, 206 Hortense St. Aggravated criminal damage to property.
Malcom T. Green, 31, 1610 Martin Luther King, #116. Hold for another agency.
Elizabeth Aliha Lafleur, 37, 2714 Hwy. 14. Child desertion, schedule IV drugs, possession of schedule I - marijuana, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in presence of juvenile under 17.
Donovan Loyd, 26, 1420 Julia St. Child desertion, schedule IV drugs, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in presence of juvenile under 17, possession of schedule I - marijuana.
Jessica Marie Cleary, 27, 512 Silver St. Cruelty to juvenile, domestic abuse - child endangerment.
James Anthony Peltier, 50, 1410 Bellevue St., Jeanerette. Simple criminal damage $500 to $50,000, possession with intent - schedule II, felony carrying illegal weapon, possession of firearm with controlled dangerous substances, second or subsequent offenses, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Shawn Michael Davis, 24, 917 Alcide Circle, Abbeville. Possession with intent - schedule I, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in presence of juvenile under 17, schedule II drugs, possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substances, possession of drug paraphernalia.
MARCH 22
Braid’ee Shea O’Brien, 39, 4905 Creighton Drive. Three counts failure to appear, illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession with intent - schedule II, contempt of court.
Victoria Lynn Sonnier, 28, 1714 New Horizons Drive. Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Latayha Renee Bethel, 40, 705 E. Dale St. Contempt of court.
Danielle Nicole Johnson, 31, 2601 Dalbor St., Jeanerette. Failure to appear.
MARCH 23
Keigan Bosarge, 30, 2904 Meraux, Violet. Schedule III drubs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ben Zimmerman, 33, 3300 Patoutville St., Jeanerette. Theft of a motor vehicle, failure to appear.
Amadee Paul Delcambre, 56, 839 Brookhaven. Molestation of a juvenile.
Dequanta R. Zachary, 27, 230 Larue Rhiems Road, Duson. Felony carrying illegal weapon, aggravated battery.
Kaurie Raphael, 25, 410 Charles St. Two counts failure to appear, domestic abuse battery.
Stephan Artreal Fontenet, 22, 314 Miles St., Jeanerette. Domestic abuse - child endangerment, home invasion.
Justice Renee Rice, 25, 314 Miles St., Abbeville. Home invasion.
Luis Antonio Villa, 41, 114 Nita St. Domestic abuse battery.