ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
NOVEMBER 26
Kerry Davis Jr., 29, Franklin. No passing zone, driving while intoxicated.
Tyron Lamar Charles, 20, Baldwin. No seat belt, possession of schedule II drugs, introduction of contraband into a penal institution, illegal carrying possession of marijuana, possession of firearm with obliterated serial number, illegal possession of a stolen firearm.
NOVEMBER 27
Anthony Qint Hills, 33, Baldwin. No headlights, no insurance.
Lazin Lamarch McDaniel, 25, Franklin. Possession of schedule I drugs with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, possession of a firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substances.
DECEMBER 1
Bianca B. McDaniel, 29, Franklin. Failure to appear.
Brett Latray Marks, 48, Jeanerette. Possession of schedule I drug with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in presence of controlled dangerous substances, possession of a firearm by a felon.