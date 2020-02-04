NEW IBERIA POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into jail by the city:
JANUARY 27
Nicholas Romero, 41, no address given. Possession of drugs-schedule I.
Latoya Lively, 27, 1302 Adrian St. Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs-schedule I, II & IV, improper stop lamps, operating a vehicle without a driver’s license.
Carissa Viltz, 36, 309 Woodcrest Cir. Two counts-cyberstalking.
Stephen Boutte, 21, 638 Agnes Drive, Breaux Bridge. Theft, remaining where forbidden.
Johnathan Lightfoot, 32, 820 Daspit Road. Failure to signal 100’ prior, possession with intent-schedule I & II, monies derived from drug transactions.
Derrick Mouton, 25, 1106 St. Jude Ave. Possession with intent-schedule I, felon in possession of a firearm, monies derived from drug transactions, resisting an officer, possession of legend drugs.
JANUARY 28
Damien Stelly, 42, 102 Pershing St., Abbeville. Illegal possession of stolen things, aggravated flight from an officer, switched plates.
Benny Dugas, 35, 2402 Fifth St., Jeanerette. False imprisonment, resisting an officer, domestic abuse battery with child endangerment, simple criminal damage to property.
Trent Viltz, 31, 1257 Pelican St. Possession of drugs-schedule I, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm/shotgun under 18”.
Jo Lynn Kenedy, 36, 515 St. Mary St. Theft, criminal damage to property.
JANUARY 29
Tasha Soprano, 39, 904A Anderson St., Franklin. Theft under $1000, probation violation.
Renissa Lewis, 28, 537 Park Ave. Three counts-possession of legend drug, improper display.
Sherman Collette, 23, 101 Rue DeGravelle. Simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Celia Brisson, 34, 518 Emmeline St. Obstruction of public passage, possession of drugs-schedule I, II & IV, child desertion.
JANUARY 30
Lakisha Butler, 35, 405 Harriet St. Possession of drugs-schedule I.
JANUARY 30
Jonathan Gregory, 58, 802 Myrtis St. Simple burglary, criminal trespassing.
Wilson Jackson, 49, 408 S. Landry Dr. Resisting by failure to identify.
Donavan Hollier, 28, 1607 S. Wood Drive. Two counts-home improvement fraud, misapplication contractor pay.
JANUARY 31
Zonell Washington, 20, 1718 S. Iberia St. Violation of protective order.
Eric Valentine, 29, 126 Johnson Alley. Simple burglary.
FEBRUARY 1
Kevin Segura, 21, 202 Rosewood Drive. General speed law, driving under the influence, possession of drugs-schedule I.
Adam Curley, 58, 723 Mixon St. Two counts-theft.
Emmit Moses, 40, 623 Robertson St. Two counts-simple burglary.
FEBRUARY 2
Logan Rosamond, 24, 500 Orleans Ave. Possession of marijuana.
Brad Perry, 35, 1010 Julia St. Possession with intent-schedule I, possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substance, possession of controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a juvenile.
Joseph Thomas III, 57, 906 S. Corinne St. Attempted criminal damage to property, resisting an officer with violence, battery on an officer, disturbing the peace by intoxication, two counts-self mutilation, failure to appear.
FEBRUARY 3
Angelle Ozenne, 41, 167 Eckart Drive. Felony theft.
IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
JANUARY 27
Terrance Jerre Delahoussaye, 41, 517 Johnston St. Possession of marijuana, theft, obstruction of justice.
Dirk K. Deshotels, 55, 104 Lapin Road, Breaux Bridge. Hold for another agency, aggravated flight from an officer.
Dalton J. Gary III, 20, 584 Chemin Metarie, Youngsville. Aggravated battery.
Nicholas Mark Romero, 41, 1008 W. St. Peter St. Possession of marijuana.
Lawrence Paul Barnett, 36, 5315 W. Old Spanish Trail. Hold for another agency.
Latoya Lively, 27, 1302 Adrian St. Failure to appear, possession of drugs-schedule II & IV, possession with intent-schedule I, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Stephen Terell Boutte, 21, 1605 St. Joseph St. Two counts-theft, entry/remaining after forbidden.
Carissa Danielle Viltz, 26, 309 Woodcrest Cir. Two counts-cyberstalking/electronic mail.
Derrick Devonte Mouton, 25, 1602 St. Joseph St. Felony carrying illegal weapon, possession of marijuana over 200 grams, possession of legend drugs, transaction involving proceeds from drug offenses, resisting an officer.
Johnathan Roy Lightfoot, 32, 702 W. Washington St. Hold for another agency, possession with intent-schedule I, turning signal required, proceeds derived from drug transactions.
JANUARY 28
Benny Charles Dugas, 35, 2402 Fifth St., Jeanerette. Domestic abuse with child endangerment, violation of a protective order, resisting an officer, false imprisonment, simple criminal damage to property.
Earnest Jerome Younger, 37, 106 Country, Lafayette. Extortion, exploitation of the infirm.
Shannon Dawn Kaenel, 40, 4107 Jefferson Island Road. Failure to appear.
Ronnie Hill Sr., 66, 1616 Wallace St. Driving while intoxicated, driving on roadway laned for traffic.
William Charles Jones, 58, 401 Dorcey Road. Possession of drugs-schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while intoxicated, proper control of a vehicle, open alcohol container in vehicle.
Trent L. Viltz, 31, 507 Fontelieu Drive. Possession with intent-schedule I, illegal or unregistered weapon, felony carrying illegal weapon.
CHITIMACHA POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
FEBRUARY 3
Loreal Druilhet, 24, Gumpoint Lane, Franklin. Domestic abuse battery, simple battery.