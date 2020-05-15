IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
APRIL 16
Robert Michael Tucker, 39, 4706 Eraste Hebert Road. Failure to appear, unauthorized entry of a business, possession of stolen things.
Joey Lee Farmer, 57, 4316 Coteau Road. Possession of drugs-schedule I, principle to to burglary of a business, driver not licensed, possession of stolen things, license plate illumination required.
Eunice Marie Norris, 42, 1006 Peggy St. Second degree-aggravated battery.
Jason Harris, 44, 1529 MLK Drive, Jeanerette. Aggravated assault.
April Estelle Comeaux, 32, 5717 Sanford St. Self mutilation, resisting an officer, attempted battery of a police officer, obstruction public passages, second-driving while intoxicated, driver’s license suspended, violation of a protective order.
APRIL 17
Billy Ray Jackson, 29, 304 Pepper Road, Jeanerette. Possession with intent-schedule I & II.
Latoya Latraille White, 34, 104 Sweet Briar Road, Lafayette. Failure to appear, hold for another agency.
Kegan James, 26, 205 S. Railroad Drive, Delcambre. Violation of a protective order, simple assault.
Terrance Terrell Ledet, 30, 608 Kern St., Jeanerette. Felony carrying an illegal weapon, illegal use of weapon, negligent injuring.
APRIL 18
Kerry James Edwards, 60, 501 St. Peter St., Jeanerette. Failure to appear.
APRIL 20
Kawanna R. Sanders, 35, 502 W. Admiral Doyle Drive. Third-driving while intoxicated, open alcohol container in vehicle, child restraint required.
APRIL 21
Harvey Jay Ross, 22, 1579 Duchamp Road, Broussard. Hold for another agency.
APRIL 22
Gregory Paul Moses, 32, 604 Louise St. Domestic abuse with child endangerment, second degree-battery, domestic abuse/aggravated assault.
Dequandrick A. Etienne, 20, 500 Resweber St., St. Martinville. Possession with intent-schedule I, possession of drugs-schedule IV, illegal possession of firearms, violation of controlled dangerous substances law, possession of firearm with controlled dangerous substances, possession of drug paraphernalia.
APRIL 23
Padith L. Thenekhamsyharath, 43, 928 Lynn Court. Driving while intoxicated, hit and run driving, no liability insurance.
Caitlin M. Snow, 23, 111 Donald Frederick Ave., Abbeville. Two counts-hold for another agency.
Jean Paul Savoie, 35, 6311 Debuse Road, Erath. Simple criminal damage to property, theft over $500.
APRIL 24
Ivan Ernesto Rivera, 37, 1001 Lopez Road. Monetary instrument abuse.
Daiquan Jahiem Branch, 17, 305 Lombard St. Hold for another agency.
Ashley Marie Sauceda, 36, 734 Weeks St. Aggravated battery, domestic abuse battery, failure to appear.
Stacy Arleen Gibson, 43, no address given. Possession of methamphetamine.
Jerome Blaire Bessard, 31, 1502 Greene St., Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
APRIL 25
Tramain Jermaine Butler, 26, 900 Mississippi St. Criminal trespassing, theft.
APRIL 26
Michael Tyrone Drain, 49, 446.5 E. St. Peter St. Illegal use of a weapon.
Alec Green, 49, 900 W. Main St. Aggravated assault with a firearm.
Kendall Timothy Thibeaux, 34, 2910 Romero Road, Youngsville. Domestic abuse with child endangerment.
APRIL 27
Antonio Lamarcus Carlisle, 42, 100 Cypress Garden Drive, St. Martinville. Domestic abuse battery.
Christopher John Picard, 38, 5216 Interest Road. Three counts-failure to appear.
APRIL 28
Dillion Brandon Tabb, 27, 1315 Coteau Road. Domestic abuse with child endangerment.
Paul Bonin Jr., 28, 3809 S. Captain Cade Road. Domestic abuse with child endangerment.
Andrea Marie Darby, 52, no address given. Failure to appear, possession of drugs-schedule I, II & IV, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstruction of justice, possession of legend drugs.
James Michael Murray, 32, 1024 Walton St. Monetary instrument abuse, two counts-forgery, bank fraud, resisting an officer, counterfeiting or possession of counterfeit labels, possession of drugs-schedule I.
Rusty Davie Mayard, 41, 9513 LA Hwy 343, Abbeville. Driving while intoxicated, proper control of vehicle.
APRIL 29
Akeem J. Williams, 23, 610 Yvonne St. Domestic abuse with child endangerment, domestic abuse battery, cruelty to animals.
Cameron Matthew Decuir, 18, 208 Dahlia St. Possession of drugs-schedule V, possession of marijuana, proper control of vehicle.
Christopher Tyler, 53, 5506 Leona Drive. Driving while intoxicated, proper control of vehicle.
ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
MAY 5
Gregory Joseph Mitchell, 61, 2384 Chitimacha Trail, Charenton. Possession of marijuana, failure to secure owner registration, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ty Joseph Chauvin, 22, 185 Chauvin Lane, Franklin. Possession of marijuana.
Joshua James Folks, 42, 203 Lacy Street, Franklin. Expired or no inspection sticker, driving under suspension, switched license plate/stolen license plate.
Jeremy Lee Housely, 38, 215 Lacy Street, Franklin. Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tylan Trevon Gray, 19, 1707 Pine Street, Franklin. Possession of marijuana.
CHITIMACHA POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
MAY 8
Rodney Stevens, 52, Brenda Street, New Iberia. Theft.