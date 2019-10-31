IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
OCTOBER 17
Trey M. Duplantis, 25, 5318 Old Spanish Ave. Hold for another agency.
Alfred Jolivette Jr., 70, 418 N. Landry St. Domestic abuse with child endangerment.
Allen Bruce Hudson Jr., 31, 4500 Decon, Youngsville. Failure to appear.
Tennille Lea Romero, 40, 2109 Badger Trail Road. Possession of drugs-schedule II & IV.
William James Walker, 33, 906 Yvonne St. Criminal trespassing.
Otis Umwante Maurice Black, 45, 742 Rosalie St. Domestic abuse by strangulation, theft, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, simple battery.
Jada Lynn Landry, 21, 105 Dark Alley. Failure to appear, aggravated battery, domestic abuse battery.
OCTOBER 18
Michael Roy Sereal, 32, 300 Mississippi St. Failure to register as a sex offender.
Ty W. Boudin, 51, 218 W. St. Peter St. Contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
Alexis Michelle Broussard, 23, 4219 Avery Island Road. Possession of drugs-schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Alix Catherine Romero, 24, 603 Ed Broussard Road. Possession of methamphetamine.
Marcquain Traz Sam, 33, 338 Dale St. Driving while intoxicated, resisting an officer, possession of stolen things, forgery.
Ryan Paul Prince, 26, 200 Merchants St., Lafayette. Possession of stolen things, simple battery, aggravated assault with a firearm, felony carrying illegal weapon, parole violation.
OCTOBER 19
Willis Dean Spencer, 32, 1512 Louisiana Ave., Lafayette. Two counts-failure to appear, two counts-hold for another agency.
John Wesley Connor III, 20, 1272 Big Four Corners Road, Jeanerette. First degree-rape.
Michelle Lynn Gresham, 48, 4617 Forrest Leblanc St. Hit and run driving, proper control of vehicle, open alcohol container in vehicle.
Angela Marie Curtis, 32, 503 E. Hwy. 90. Hold for another agency.
Ericka Sharla Louviere, 32, 3207 Ronald Cir. Domestic abuse with child endangerment.
David Lee Delk, 48, 503 E. Hwy. 90. Hold for another agency.
OCTOBER 21
Shelton Narcisse, 55, 909 S. Corrine St. Failure to appear.
Jeremy Davis, 32, 703 Myrtis St. Two counts-failure to appear.
Clarence Carl Woods, 25, 504 Williams St., Patterson. Principal to aggravated battery, principal to aggravated criminal damage to property, principal to armed robbery.
Gerald Allen Spencer, 59, 725 Lombard St. Driver’s license suspended, no insurance.
Davontae Arckell Dauphine, 20, 1123 Spencer Loop. Possession of marijuana.
Bruce Brown, 31, no address given. Two counts-hold for another agency.
Jamie Lee Doucet, 29, 121 Santa Inez St. Hold for another agency, criminal trespassing.
Raven Nicole Wiley, 22, no address given. Domestic abuse battery.
Tyric Tyrell Green, 21, 1430 Gonsoulin St., Jeanerette. Home invasion, aggravated assault with a firearm, domestic abuse with child endangerment.
ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
OCTOBER 25
Shawn Paul Boudreaux, 40, 179 Martin Road, Franklin. Attempted theft, disturbing the peace.
Kilna Patricia Marshall, 45, 6358 Hwy. 182 West, Franklin. Theft, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, possession of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of a juvenile, possession of drugs-schedule I & IV, possession of drug paraphernalia.
OCTOBER 26
Lois Marie Thomas, 58, 130 Bray Lane, Franklin. Remaining on property without permission, theft, disturbing the peace by language, resisting a police officer by force/violence, threatening a public official, battery on a police officer, self-mutilation by a prisoner, obstruction of public passage.
OCTOBER 27
Derrick Dwayne Druilhet, 41, 207 John St., Baldwin. Disturbing the peace, resisting arrest/officer, remaining on property without permission.
Joseph Butler James, 38, 813 Iberia St., Franklin. Speeding, driving under suspension, possession of marijuana, two counts-possession with intent-schedule II, possession with intent-schedule I, possession with intent-cocaine.
Ashley Marie Adams, 35, 728 Chitimacha Trail, Charenton. Possession with intent-schedule II, possession with intent-schedule I, possession with intent-cocaine, introduction of contraband into a penal institution.
Morgan Sullivan, 25, 1432 Irish Bend Road, Franklin. Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
FRANKLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
OCTOBER 24
Raymond Comeaux, 48, Third Street, Franklin. Domestic abuse battery.
OCTOBER 28
Aaron Bourque, 32, Wilfred Street, Franklin. Simple robbery, parole violation.
Fallon Touchet, 37, Fletcher Street, Franklin. Simple battery, theft.
CHITIMACHA POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
OCTOBER 20
Seth Derouen, 28, Scott Street, New Iberia. Disturbing the peace by fighting.
Todd Adams, 33, N. Freetown Road, New Iberia. Disturbing the peace by fighting.