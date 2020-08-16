IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
JULY 14
Keirsten Renee Martin, 22, 111 Acadian St. Theft of goods $100-$499, obscene talk on phone.
Reginald Howard Layton, 40, 309 Rod Lane, Baldwin. Driving while intoxicated, driver’s license suspended, driving on roadway laned for traffic.
Aunyee S. Perro, 22, 5014 Wellman Drive. Aggravated assault with a firearm.
JULY 15
Bryson Jarmal Johnson, 26, 4015 Lakeside, Alexandria. First degree-attemted murder, illegal use of weapon, aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal carrying of weapons.
Joseph Clark Barnes, 35, 502 Loraine St., Abbeville. Hold for another agency, parole violation.
James Robinson, 26, 1403 Iberia St. Attempted unauthorized entry, simple assault.
JULY 16
Brandon Jermaine Armstrong, 33, 610 Elizabeth St. Home invasion, failure to appear.
Tennille Lea Romero, 41, 2109 Badger Trail Road. Possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear, possession of drugs-schedule II.
Joseph Thomas Trahan, 35, 5809 Oreal Circle, Alexandria. Violation of probation.
Earnest Brown, 31, 2716 Tifton St., Kenner. Failure to appear.
Loure Marie Sigure, 33, 1010 West End St. Eight counts-theft of goods, two counts-failure to appear, attempted theft.
JULY 17
Bryneisha Shatoy Noah, 24, 639 Malain St. Driving while intoxicated, proper control of vehicle.
Ryan Michael Dauphine, 20, 5714 Bull Island Road. Aggravated assault with a firearm, criminal trespassing, resisting an officer.
Donald Joseph Francis, 24, 402 Babb Alley. First degree-attempted murder.
JULY 18
Raymond Shahid Bonnette, 25, 2300 Darnall Road. Failure to appear.
Gabrielle Elizabeth Ozenne, 39, 167 Eckart St. Simple criminal damage to property.
Tesha Monique Batiste, 43, 502 W. Admiral Doyle Drive. Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, simple battery, principal to possession of drugs-schedule II.
Angel Elouise Caston, 33, 1604 Castillo Road. Hold for another agency, possession of drugs-schedule II & IV, possession of legend drugs, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of a juvenile, don’t cross line except turning.
JULY 19
Fabian Ross Hogan, 31, no address given. Simple criminal damage $500-$50000.
Bobby Antoine Doucette Jr., 41, 1524 Adam St. Driving while intoxicated, open alcohol container in vehicle, possession of drugs-schedule I/marijuana, switched license plate.
JULY 20
Wesly Mikael Dwyer, 25, 724 Bergerie St. Distribution of drugs-schedule II on school property, possession of drugs paraphernalia, possession of drugs-schedule I.
Ronald James Romero Jr., 33, 108 Al Romero Road, Maurice. Theft from motor vehicle.
Ricky Roche, 51, 1805 Sable St. Simple criminal damage to property, unauthorized entry of inhabited dwelling, domestic abuse battery.
Michael Kenneth Holmes, 30, 1513 Dehart Drive. Violation of protective order, domestic abuse by strangulation.
Andre J. Evans, 33, 408 Massena St., Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
JULY 20
Wesly Mikael Dwyer, 25, 724 Bergerie St. Distribution of drugs-schedule II on school property, possession of drugs paraphernalia, possession of drugs-schedule I.
Ronald James Romero Jr., 33, 108 Al Romero Road, Maurice. Theft from motor vehicle.
Ricky Roche, 51, 1805 Sable St. Simple criminal damage to property, unauthorized entry of inhabited dwelling, domestic abuse battery.
Michael Kenneth Holmes, 30, 1513 Dehart Drive. Violation of protective order, domestic abuse by strangulation.
Andre J. Evans, 33, 408 Massena St., Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
JULY 23
Albert J. Vincent Jr., 55, 135 Parker St. Two counts-failure to appear.
Nicole Jonnet Smith, 43, 1027 Pete Guidry Road, St. Martinville. Failure to appear.
Dessa R. Dupont, 44, 112 Reynolds St. Self mutilation, disturbing the peace, misuse of 911 emergency line, resisting an officer, failure to appear.
Jeremy Davis, 33, 708 Dale St. Failure to appear, simple possession of marijuana.
Chantz Michael Choate, 32, 1411 Willow. Hold for another agency.
Harley Michelle Arabie, 25, 7813 Harley. Failure to appear.
JULY 24
Andrew Bernard, 19, 1430 Gonsoulin Road, Jeanerette. Possession with intent-schedule I, possession of firearm with controlled dangerous substances, proceeds derived from drug transactions, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.