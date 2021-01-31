IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
JANUARY 10
Cassie Lynn Carvalho, 19, 7809 Jackie St. Accessories after the fact.
Tiffany Maria Arceneaux, 38, 503 Alice Drive, Lafayette. Two counts failure to appear.
LLoyd E. Miller IV, 39, 223 Porter St. Principal to first degree murder, obstruction of justice, failure to appear.
JANUARY 11
Robert Shawn Bienvenu, 50, 508 Robertson St. Violation of protective order.
Nathaniel Leon Brown, 31, 530 Joan St., Lafayette. Hold for another agency.
Toshia Lynne Clay, 50, 2790 Rodeo Road, Abbeville. Failure to appear.
Tyrus Jameel Prescott, 25, 1004 Church St., Jeanerette. Schedule II drugs, illegal possession of stolen firearms, felony carrying illegal weapon, possession of firearm with controlled dangerous substance, unauthorized use of a movable.
Jessie Colson Jr., 32, 2715 Jefferson Island Road. Schedule II drugs, possession with intent - schedule I, possession of drug paraphernalia.
JANUARY 12
Cyrus Paul Billiot, 24, 122 Norah Lane, Grand Isle. Failure to appear.
Morgan Elizabeth Marks, 24, 1021 Christopher St. Domestic abuse - aggravated assault, filing false public records, domestic abuse - child endangerment.
Bernard Kerri McCoy, 42, no address given. Obscenity, disturbing the peace, resisting an officer.
Germarcus Collins, 26, 502 W. Admiral Doyle Drive. Third degree robbery.
Rachael Jeanne Heise, 43, 500 Howard Ave., Lafayette. Schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstruction of justice.
ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
JANUARY 13
Christopher James Howard, 38, New Iberia. Driver must be licensed, littering.
JANUARY 15
Raykita D. Coleman, 28, Jeanerette. Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Shane Carter, 25, Baldwin. No license plate, no driver’s license, no insurance, open container, switched license plate/stolen license plate.
Malika Paxton Hines, 35, Jeanerette. Possession of synthetic cannabinoids.
JANUARY 18
Denniell Daigle, 33, Franklin. Domestic abuse battery, domestic abuse - child endangerment.
Lorenzo Cardell Marks, 33, Jeanerette. Failure to appear, failure to signal, no license plates, no driver’s license, no insurance, aggravated flight from an officer, possession of marijuana.
Rodney Williams, 64, Franklin. Driving under suspension, brake lights required.
JANUARY 19
Ametra Annette McDaniel, 37, Franklin. Failure to appear.
Devontre Phillips, 20, Baldwin. No tail lights, aggravated flight from an officer, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest of officer.
JANUARY 20
Jonathan Joseph Arcemont, 50, Franklin. Failure to dim headlights, no insurance.
Gene Barry Butts, 33, Jeanerette. Possession of drug paraphernalia.
JANUARY 21
Devontrae Williams, 19, Franklin. Speeding, possession of marijuana.
JANUARY 22
Dennis Joseph Bordelon, 61, Franklin. Hit and run.
JANUARY 23
Shelley Marie Scott, 36, Franklin. Failure to appear.
JANUARY 24
Nickolas Salisbury, 21, Charenton. Open container, careless operation.
JANUARY 25
Demarcus James McBride, 33, Franklin. Criminal neglect of family.
Courtney Lashone Bourda, 37, Franklin. Failure to signal, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension.
JANUARY 26
Gerald Tramond Sophus, 31, Franklin. Failure to signal, driving under suspension.
Treamell Jayvon Robertson, 39, Jeanerette. Failure to appear.
Akeem Demolle, 34, Broussard. Failure to signal turn, driving under suspension.
JANUARY 27
Kendall N. Migues, 56, Jeanerette. Violation of protective order.
Danielle Nicole Johnson, 31, Jeanerette. Two counts failure to appear.
Jonathan Brooks, 29, New Iberia. Possession of marijuana.
FRANKLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
JANUARY 13
Evans Gibson, 65, Ibert St., Franklin. Failure to appear.
Charles Shelby Jr., 60, Verdun Lane, Franklin. Failure to appear, possession of schedule I narcotics - marijuana - first offense.
JANUARY 20
Z’Andre Lewis, 23, Blakesley St., Franklin. Flight from an officer, head lamps on motor vehicle.
JANUARY 21
Andrew Johnson, 22, Norman Bauer, Franklin. Possession of schedule I narcotics - marijuana, possession of schedule I narcotics - cannabis infused gummies, possession of drug paraphernalia - first offense, violation of controlled dangerous substance laws in drug free zone.
JANUARY 24
Leonce Perro, 30, Becnel St., Franklin. Disturbing the peace by intoxication, remaining after forbidden, resisting an officer by flight.
JANUARY 27
Jarmontay Roberson, 26, James St., Franklin. Two counts failure to appear, criminal damage to property.